Jonah Hill Says F**k Tuxes, Rocks Up To World Premiere In Fabulous Gucci Fit

Movie premieres are supposed to be stylish, but many male celebrities really phone it in when it comes. to fashion. Sure, there’s nothing wrong with a tuxedo, but it’s a bit safe. Thankfully, Jonah Hill has a bit more sartorial nous than the average Hollywood celebrity.

The 37-year-old funnyman and actor rocked up to the world premiere of Don’t Look Up, the raucous political satire he’s starring in alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Kid Cudi and Timothée Chalamet (as well as some other big names) in an awesome aqua Gucci suit that he wore sans shirt and with some sparkly mules. A breezy yet classy look, Hill actually enlisted the help of high-end celebrity stylist and perfumer Ezra Woods to help pull it together.

Even cooler was the fact that his partner, surfer and activist Sarah Brady, twinned with him for the night – talk about couple goals! Brady and Hill definitely stood out amongst the pack (here’s looking at you, DiCaprio, and your boring suit).

Image: Getty

Hill has quickly become one of the most fashion-forward male celebrities on the planet right now, working with big-name brands like Palace, Marni and Adidas on campaigns, collaborations and exclusive collections respectively.

In recent years, he’s discovered a love of surfing, and that’s definitely informed his style evolution: lots of pastels, bright colours and relaxed looks.

Hill is currently in the process of filming asn as-of-yet unnamed Kenya Barris-directed comedy, which he also co-wrote alongside the black-ish creator. Big-name stars reportedly set to appear in the film include Eddie Murphy, David Duchovny and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

