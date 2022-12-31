15 Best Tuxedo Brands For Every Formal Occasion In 2023

Every man worth his stylish salt needs a well-rounded wardrobe. Of course, all guys should have a solid collection of the basics – t-shirts, jeans, chinos, and shorts – but other areas of a man’s wardrobe are just as important and require careful consideration. We’re talking about suits, dress & business shirts, and of course, tuxedos.

Yes, one item that every guy should have in his closet (even if it only gets used once every couple of years) is a tuxedo. A tuxedo is the only thing you can wear to a black-tie event – your best navy suit will simply not suffice – and while a black tux is a classic and safe option, guys can (and should) experiment with white, midnight blue, red – essentially any colour.

When it comes to black-tie events, there are strict rules you need to follow – which you can read about here – for example, white tuxedos are only acceptable to wear at some events, and so making sure you (and your wardrobe) are prepared for any occasion is imperative.

Naturally, of course, tuxes bring with them the association with James Bond, so making sure you have one that fits you perfectly will also help you make waves with the ladies (assuming you’re single and straight, of course).

Hugo Boss 1/15 German luxury fashion house, Hugo Boss is renowned for their opulent range of clothing, accessories, footwear, and fragrances. It’s, therefore, no surprise that Hugo Boss has some of the finest tuxedos on the market. Expertly tailored, and crafted from virgin wool with natural stretch for ultimate comfort. Available in two classic colours (timeless black and midnight blue) and trimmed with silk accents at the lapels, pockets, and pant side seams, Hugo Boss’ two-piece tuxedo is cut to a defined fit for a modern silhouette. Shop at hugoboss.com Suitsupply 2/15 Suitsupply has seen stratospheric growth since its founding in 2000. A Dutch company, Suitsupply takes an alternative perspective on the production of men’s clothing and accessories. Their vertical integration means you can have high-quality Italian fabrics at a reasonable off-the-rack price point. Suitsupply have a huge range of impeccably made tuxedos that can easily rival the more prestigious and expensive brands on the market. You even have the option to create your own tux; you can choose everything from the fabric right down to the lapel width. A custom made tuxedo at an affordable price? Yes, please! Shop at suitsupply.com Brooks Brothers 3/15 The oldest clothing retailer in the US is also still one of its best. Founded over 200 years ago, Brooks Brothers has been an outfitter of choice for virtually all the US Presidents, as well as a number of America’s elite regiments. All of Brooks Brothers’ tuxedos are impeccably crafted from premium materials such as pure wool and velvet and are available in quality cuts ranging from modern one-button and two-button styles to traditional double-breasted designs, and offer multiple colours to choose from. Shop at brooksbrothers.com ASOS Design 4/15 Need a tux desperately but don’t want to pay an arm and a leg for it because you know deep down you’ll only wear it once? Look no further; ASOS is a man’s best friend when the bank is depleted and there’s an event around the corner that you forgot about. ASOS Design, the British online retailer’s own line of clothing, has a huge range of stylish yet affordable tuxedos, available in multiple colours and contemporary designs. Shop at asos.com Todd Snyder 5/15 After perfecting his design skills at Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, and GAP, Todd Snyder started his own label which makes effortless everyday luxuries for the modern gentleman. Blending Savile Row’s craftsmanship with a downtown New York aesthetic, his clothing is relaxed, refined, and always impeccably tailored. Todd Snyder offers a great selection of both traditional and contemporary tuxedos to suit all tastes. They’re made in the USA, are available in various colour options, and are all crafted with either premium Italian wool or Italian linen. Plus, they’re available at rather reasonable prices. Shop at toddsnyder.com Reiss 6/15 Reiss, founded in 1971, is renowned for its uncompromising commitment to delivering innovative and original products. Fusing exceptional design with both quality and value, Reiss has a small but fantastic range of men’s tuxedos, available in traditional and modern fits. Made with only the finest of fabrics, any Reiss tuxedo will most definitely turn heads. Shop at reiss.com Bonobos 7/15 The foundation of Bonobos is fit; they’re dedicated to providing the perfect fit for every man. The brand keeps an inventory of classic black tuxedos, navy tuxedos, and a cycle of high-end, unique designer tuxes that will turn heads guaranteed. Using only premium materials, Bonobos’ range of tuxes come in multiple styles and fit options, and are extremely reasonably priced. Shop at bonobos.com Indochino 8/15 Founded on the belief that you don’t need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, Indochino takes the premium made-to-measure experience directly to the consumer and has created a superior alternative to off-the-rack clothing, at ready-to-wear prices. This approach has enabled Indochino to become the largest exclusive made-to-measure apparel company in the world. They have a fantastic range of tuxedos that you can either buy as-is, or customize them with your choice of fabric, lapels, pockets, buttons, and linings. And of course, you can get all of Indochino’s suits custom made to your precise measurements for the perfect fit. Shop at indochino.com Charles Tyrwhitt 9/15 Charles Tyrwhitt endeavours to produce the finest menswear, with timeless style and no compromise on quality. Topped off with excellent prices and “a pinch of British charm thrown in for good measure” this is one seriously suave brand. Charles Tyrwhitt has a small range of elegant, comfortable, and excellently tailored tuxedos. All suitable to wear as either a formal suit or dinner suit, these tuxes are made from 100% wool, are available in timeless blacks as well as midnight blue and teal, and benefit from thoughtful details like working button cuffs and ribbed satin lapels. Shop at charlestyrwhitt.com J. Crew 10/15 J. Crew believes in ‘looking a million bucks, not spending it’ which is why they source the best high-quality fabrics at the most accessible prices. All of their products are classic with a modern twist, meaning you’ll always look effortlessly polished when sporting J. Crew. J. Crew has just one tuxedo in its repertoire: The Ludlow. Available in slim and classic fits, the Ludlow has been available since 2008 but remains popular today. A great low-cost option for an off-the-rack tux that is updated every few years to remain on-trend. You can have the Ludlow in a variety of styles and colours too. Shop at jcrew.com Richard James 11/15 Richard James, founded in 1992, gained quite a following thanks to his colourful and playful suiting options; but the brand is also known for offering the best bespoke Savile Row tailoring. So, whether you’re after a fun tuxedo or something more traditional, Richard James’ tailoring is so beautiful, any of his tuxes will work on just about everyone. Shop at mrporter.com M.J. Bale 12/15 Proudly Australian and proudly well made, M.J. Bale has a fantastic range of men’s tuxedos with ‘Australian tailoring’. Bale has three lines – Blue Label, White Label, and a nifty MTM line – which means you’d be hard-pressed to find something you can’t afford. Best of all, Bale almost exclusively uses Australian merino wool, so by purchasing an MJ tux, you’ll be supporting Australian farmers (and looking like a total stud in the process). Shop at mjbale.com Kingsman 13/15 Kingsman came about as a result of collaboration between Mr Porter and the Kingsman movie series. They employed a team of British heritage brands to make both the costumes for the movie as well as the collection that’s now available to the public. The styling of their tuxedos embody the bespoke style of the movie’s secret agents and will make you feel like a bad-ass spy capable of saving the world. Shop at mrporter.com Tom Ford 14/15 Tom Ford made black tie cool again and has reminded men that a good tux is a necessity for every man’s wardrobe. A strong advocate for the blending modernity with the classics, TF has exceptionally well tailored tuxedos, made from only the finest of materials, that’ll give you an extremely sophisticated look. Shop at ssense.com Ralph Lauren 15/15 Ralph Lauren is known for its preppy aesthetic but the brand also quietly moonlights as a solid advocate for black tie sartorialism. Ralph Lauren sticks to what it knows well when it comes to tuxedos, and that’s classic style; peaked satin lapels, a slim fit, and premium materials you’ll find nowhere else. Truly, a worthy step into the world of black tie investment pieces that won’t break the bank. Shop at farfetch.com

Therefore, we’ve rounded up which brands produce the best tuxedos to help ensure you never rely on a poor-fitting rental again.