Walter White & Jesse Pinkman Reunited At Last

It seems just like yesterday when we last saw Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul grace our screens as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the Breaking Bad finale but it’s actually been nine years…

However, fans can now rejoice as the actors will be reprising their respective roles in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul – a prequel series to Breaking Bad – which is set to premiere next week on April 18th.

Firstly, Better Call Saul’s official Twitter account posted an image of Walter and Jesse with the caption, “They’re coming back.”

Then the co-creator of Better Call Saul, Peter Gould, announced at PaleyFest LA that indeed both Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have signed on to guest-star in the upcoming season.

“…Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show? Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah.”

Plus, prior to Gould’s announcement at PaleyFest LA, at the Better Call Saul Season 6 premiere, the creator of Breaking Bad and co-creator of Better Call Saul, Vince Gilligan told Variety,

“It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul] appearing, would it not?”

And the star of Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk revealed that he thinks the last season will cause fans to immediately re-watch Breaking Bad.

“I personally feel that the two shows, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, are entwined even more than ever in the final season. And I think that’s surprising and cool, and it’s gonna make you want to watch Breaking Bad again.”

You can watch the final season of Better Call Saul on AMC+ in the US from April 18th and on Stan in Australia from April 19th.

