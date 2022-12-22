French Man Says American Wait Staff Don’t Deserve Tips

A French actor has gone viral for a hilarious rant about the absurdity of America’s tipping system, just days after we went viral with a disastrous first date story. He rips America’s bizarre system of tipping to shreds, saying: “You are not a stripper… why do you ask me for a tip?”

Actor Renan Pacheco, who got his career started in Paris and who splits his time between France and America, is on a bit of a roll when it comes to ribbing American culture. Activewear, gluten avoidance and abstinence have all bitten the dust already. Now it’s time for tips.

Taking to the video-sharing platform TikTok, Pacheco accused the wait staff at a juice bar he visited of expecting tips, without having actually done much work.

WATCH: French man rants about America’s tipping system

“Americans, what’s the problem you guys have with the tips,” he asked. “I don’t understand the concept of tips. Today I went to the juice place, he said, ‘hello tips.’ I thought, ‘oh wait… a minute… I walked into the juice place…I chose my own juice, I waited for the juice.'”

“I deserve a tip, not you. You’re not my friend, I don’t know you, you ask me for money…they ask for the tips like they are strippers. You’re not a stripper. You do strip tease? Why do you ask me for a tips?”

He wasn’t the only one who finds the system bizarre, with many comments on TikTok rolling in agreeing with him.

One said: “I’m American and I have a problem with ‘the tips’ too!!!” Another added: “My favorite is when they turn the iPad around. The tipping is out of control.”

Yet another tried to explain it, writing: “Because our country can’t be bothered to pay people fairly.”

Though Renan is clearly joking around, he might be closer to the mark than he realises (in a roundabout way). In fact, in restaurants especially (perhaps not so much juice bars), there is a subliminal yet obvious trick most men have likely experienced, with the New York Post reporting waitresses in the United States of America have found that appealing to the still apparent sleazy nature of men can see their earnings from tips increase exponentially.