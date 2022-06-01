Attractive Men Reveal Struggles Of Being Ridiculously Good Looking

Judging people on their appearance is shallow… But we all do it. Having been raised on the James Deans, Brad Pitts, Henry Cavills and Michael B. Jordans of the last two centuries, a chiselled jawline, piercing eyes and washboard abs are hard for most of us not to aspire to.

But just because God has gifted a select few with crazy facial symmetry, does that mean their life is oh-so-perfect and that they are free from stress and daily annoyances?

And what’s to say an Average Joe can’t have a ‘perfect’ life? After all, we’ve already written about how your attachment style can affect your relationships, and even how setting up a rock-solid Tinder profile can put you ahead of others in your quest for love.

It’s a question we wanted to answer here at DMARGE and, admitting that we’re not quite in the upper echelons of handsome ruggedness ourselves, we reached out to Reddit to find out if there are any guys who have detailed the daily struggles of being a 10 out of 10.

Finding answers proved much easier than we anticipated and it appears the main ‘struggle’ of freakishly handsome demi-gods is that they can in fact suffer from similar insecurities as us ‘regular’ folk.

“I was in the Navy with a guy named Graham who had supermodel good looks, if not better”, begins one user.

“Perfect dirty blonde hair, green eyes, a permanent tan, muscular build, washboard abs… Hell, I even saw once when showering that the dude was thoroughly hung.”

“When a group of us would go out to hit up the bars, girls would just flock to Graham. He would get free drinks all night from girls. I’d never seen that.”

“At the end of the night, he would just brush them off and head home. Sometime, if one of the girls was spectacular, he would take her home…once.”

“One day, he turned to me and said, ‘Man, I really envy you.’ I looked confused and asked, ‘Why ever for?’ ‘You just have such an easy way with women.’ ‘What the hell are you talking about? They throw themselves at you!’ ‘Yeah, but I don’t know how to talk to them. You have it so easy. You make them laugh, and you make it all look so simple.'”

Stories of women (and men) giving attractive guys unreciprocated attention are echoed by other users. “Even though he gets so many opportunities, he’s too apprehensive about taking advantage of them.”

“Eventually, they lose interest despite the initial attraction.”

“Life may be a lot better for really attractive dudes, but they still need to take the initiative if they actually want to benefit from all the perks.”

In fact, many of the struggles faced by ultra-attractive men could arguably be considered sexual harassment, if the roles were reversed, one thread argues.

“Sometimes I just want to order a sandwich without the awkwardness of being hit on. Please don’t grab my butt at the club. Please don’t grab my butt in the middle of class.”

Some men regale their stories of how they “sprouted” into good looking men. But it didn’t automatically make their lives better. One guy confesses:

“Being unattractive makes you unwanted, but being really attractive makes you seem unattainable. In both cases, the person tends to be pretty lonely unless they take steps to do otherwise.”

“Although I tend to not have huge issues initially attracting female attention, I never know what to do with it, how to act/reciprocate, and even when I try my overall awkward demeanor and shyness generally seems to cancel out any attraction – like you can literally see it drain from their faces when they realize that you’re not the charismatic, confident man they’d hoped for.”

Another recalls his experiences, bringing to light the old adage of not judging a book by its cover.

“I might be a f**kin mess wrapped up in a nice package but I’m still a f**kin mess. So kindly quit asking me why I’m still single or why I ain’t rich and/or famous yet and please quit telling me how super successful I’d totally be in w/e field you happen to think I should work in. I realize this probably sounds like I’m just whining but honestly.. sometimes it sucks to hear stuff like that because after a while you start asking those kinds of questions yourself and that’ll ultimately lead you to just one question ‘What the hell is wrong with me?'”

So, while it could be argued that the ‘struggles’ experienced by attractive men are ones other guys would give their life for, when they’re being experienced on a daily basis, it’s not unfair to hear they can become an annoyance.

