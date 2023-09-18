Australian Sues For $1 Billion After Watching Wife Give Birth ‘Traumatised’ Him Into Psychosis

Written by Finlay Mead

Anil Koppula, a resident of Melbourne, has initiated a legal battle against the Royal Women’s Hospital, seeking a staggering $1 billion AUD in damages.

Some wild things happen on the Australian archipelago — just take the ‘huge structure’ hidden in its depths or the terrifying sharks lingering in its waters as prime examples — but few are quite as wild as the claims being made in this lawsuit launched by Anil Koppula…

As reported by The Evening Standard, his wholly unusual lawsuit stems from an incident that occurred in January 2018 when he was allowed to witness his wife’s caesarean section, an experience he claims triggered a “psychotic illness” and ultimately led to the breakdown of his marriage.

WATCH: From one crazy Australian moment to another…

The “Traumatic Experience”

Koppula alleges that during the C-section procedure, he was encouraged to observe the delivery which — as you might expect — exposed him to the sight of his wife’s internal organs and a lot of blood. According to the document submitted to the court, he firmly believes that in doing so the hospital breached its duty of care and is liable to compensate him for the damages he has suffered.

Even more strange is that Mr. Koppula has chosen to represent himself in this legal battle against the hospital. In response to the lawsuit, the Royal Women’s Hospital contends that they have not breached their duty of care to Mr. Koppula, asserting that he didn’t sustain any injury due to the C-section experience while he was at the hospital.

In fact, they have gone as far as requesting the court to discontinue the proceedings…

Understanding Caesarean Sections

Caesarean sections — often referred to as C-sections — are surgical procedures performed when vaginal delivery poses risks or is not preferred for various personal reasons. Factors such as the position of the baby, multiple pregnancies, or the baby’s size can lead doctors to opt for C-sections.

The Royal Women’s Hospital where the birth took place. Image: Wiki

During a C-section, the mother is either administered a numbing injection in her spine or put under general anesthesia. The doctor then makes an incision in the abdomen and the uterus to access the amniotic sac and safely deliver the baby.

Subsequent steps involve cutting the umbilical cord, removing the placenta, and meticulously sewing up the mother’s uterus and abdomen.

The Role of Family Members

In many cases, women undergoing C-sections are allowed to have their partners or family members present in the delivery room. This practice enables them to witness the birth of their new family member and provide emotional support to the mother during the procedure.

However, individuals in the delivery room are typically cautioned to exercise utmost care and discretion during the procedure. This is to prevent any disruption to the medical team’s efforts and to safeguard the health and well-being of both the mother and the newborn.

As the case unfolds, it will undoubtedly generate significant attention and spark questions around the unfortunate collision of two increasingly hot health topics — men’s mental health with women’s reproductive health.

While our gut feeling is that Mr. Koppula may be somewhat overreacting, we look forward to seeing how this all plays out…