Australia Discovers A “Huge Structure” Buried Underground, Leaving Scientists Stunned

Written by Finlay Mead

A vast hidden structure has been uncovered beneath Australia’s vast land mass, and it’s got scientists asking some pretty big questions…

Australia has been making a lot of headlines recently, some good, some not so good: from its world-leading stance on psychedelics to the mental health crisis that fuelled the push for legalisation, from its eye-watering living costs to its spine-tingling nature, Australia’s got it all. However, it turns out the continent could be harbouring an astonishing secret deep beneath its undeniably beautiful surface.

A recent essay published by The Conversation has shed light on the astounding possibility of a colossal asteroid crater concealed underneath Australia – a discovery that has left the scientific community in awe. Tentatively named the “Deniliquin structure”, the phenomenon has been reported in the latest research of renowned geologist Andrew Glikson, published in the academic journal Tectonophysics.

📧 Like This Story? Sign Up For Our Newsletter 📧

As reported by Futurism, Glikson estimates that the structure spans an astounding 320 miles in diameter. If this figure turns out to be accurate, the discovery would dwarf the current largest confirmed impact structure — the 100-mile-wide Vredefort Crater in South Africa — and even make the famous Chicxulub crater, which was linked to the demise of the dinosaurs, look comparatively minuscule.

WATCH: In Australia, underwater is just as fascinating as underground…

Glikson’s study builds upon groundwork laid by Tony Yeates in the late 90s, who initially proposed the idea of the Deniliquin structure based on recorded magnetic patterns. Subsequent research conducted in 2020 confirmed the presence of a significant structure beneath southern New South Wales, though conclusive evidence of its origin as an impact crater is yet to be established…

How does such a colossal structure evade detection beneath the Earth’s crust for so long? Glikson clarifies:

“When an asteroid strikes, it creates a crater with an uplifted core. This is similar to how a drop of water splashes upward from a transient crater when you drop a pebble in a pool.” Andrew Glikson

Glikson proposes that over the millions of intervening years, this central uplifted dome is likely to have eroded to the point of being almost unnoticeable. On top of this, collisions between tectonic plates — which sometimes result in full-blown earthquakes — could lead to the subsumption of the crater, as one plate gets forced beneath another.

However, much of the evidence regarding the Deniliquin structure remains superficial. Glikson underscores the urgency of deep drilling to secure definitive “proof of impact.” If that proof is found, it will confirm Glikson’s latest suggestion that the asteroid impact dates back 445 million years, coinciding with the Late Ordovician mass extinction event that decimated a staggering 85% of all life on Earth.

All in all, it’s pretty heady stuff that will no doubt inspire some pretty off-the-wall conspiracy theories until definitive proof of impact is finally found. Regardless, it adds yet another layer of intrigue to Australia’s already-perplexing landscape.

📧 Like This Story? Sign Up For Our Newsletter 📧