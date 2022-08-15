Australian Tourist Arrested After Doing The Unthinkable In Pompeii

An Australian tourist has been arrested after riding a moped through the gates of a UNESCO world heritage site in Italy (tourists are not allowed into Pompeii’s ancient city on any kind of vehicle). Security arrested the man before he did any damage to the 2000-year-old site. The man has said it was an accident, and apologised.

An Australian tourist has given the phrase “barbarians at the gate” a whole new meaning, obliviously driving a moped through the Campanian site of Pompeii on Wednesday. The man, who is Australian, and 33 years old, illegally entered the site via the service entrance, Porta Vesuvio, trailing behind cars which were permitted to enter.

He was quickly stopped by security, who held him (for a few minutes) until the police arrived. As for how far he got into the world-famous ancient city, which was frozen in time in 79AD by a volcanic eruption, CNN reports: “it is believed he had travelled for around a mile before he was caught” while news.com.au reports “no parts of the ancient city were accessed or damaged by the tourist.”

The Garden of Fugitives, Pompeii (not an area the tourist managed to access). Image Credit: Trip Anthropologist

The tourist allegedly apologised and pleaded ignorance. The archaeological park said in a statement that the man had not accessed any parts of the ancient city, explaining: “The route taken is a dirt road outside the ancient city walls, used by site vehicles for excavation works.”

“It is safe, restored, and not accessible to the public. So there was no danger for either visitors or for the archaeological heritage at any point.”

According to Euro News, “Italian media reacted with outrage to the incident, calling the Australian a ‘barbarian’ even though he didn’t travel on any original roads and no artefacts were damaged.”

This isn’t the first two-wheel related incident to grace the pages of the Italian press this year. Two American tourists copped a €400 fine apiece after reportedly causing €25,000 of damage while walking – and then throwing – their e-scooters down the Spanish Steps in Rome in June.

It also comes after an American man fell into Mount Vesuvius recently while trying to retrieve his camera, which he had dropped while trying to take a selfie. Ah, the joys of travel.