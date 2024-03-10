Best Dressed Men At The Oscars: Live From The Academy Awards 2024

It’s the 96th Academy Awards (a.k.a. The Oscars, a.k.a. the biggest night in Hollywood) and we’ve rounded up the best-dressed blokes at the event.
It’s been a huge year for Hollywood. The biggest ever head-to-head hype machine that was Barbie vs. Oppenheimer has set up both Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig along with their star-studded casts — including Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and many more — for a sweep at this year’s gongs.
Other big titles include Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, starring Emma Stone alongside Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, Paul Giamatti’s raucous if contentious The Holdovers, and Martin Scorcese’s inimitable Killers Of The Flower Moon, featuring brilliant turns from Robert De Niro, Leonardo Di Caprio, and Lily Gladstone.
Tonight, they arrive in Los Angeles to find out who’ll go home with the Golden Statuette and, on their way in, will flex some of the greatest outfits that designers can imagine and money can buy (or, in some of the most exclusive cases, may not be able to buy…).
Here’s our breakdown of the best Oscars 2024 men’s outfits, live as they hit the red carpet.
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy has gone for a traditional tux with a pleated white shirt and floppy bow tie, plus a gold brooch from Sauvereign. Length of trousers may be contentious…
Ryan Gosling
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo, nominated for best actor in Rustin, has arrived dressed in a custom double-breasted tuxedo from Louis Vuitton with David Yurman jewellery and metal-tipped cowboy boots.
Roger Federer
Brendan Fraser
Hype from The Whale may have died down, but last year’s Best Actor continues to dress like the large-and-in-charge man he is. Keeping it classic with a textured tux, this is a veteran red carpet look.
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper has courted controversy this year on the back of his lead in Maestro, but his decision to bring his mum Gloria Campano as his date and also keep it simple with a black two-piece suit will likely win some of the haters around… even if he is sans tie.
Simu Lee
Simu Lee — one of many ‘Kens’ at the event — wears a blazer and kicked flare trousers from Fendi, along with glistening brooch and block-heeled patent shoes.
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. arrives amidst much Oppenheimer hype. Black open-neck shirt along with big-shoulders jacket and flared trousers… it’s a very strong monochrome look from Iron Man. Joined by wife, Susan.
Koji Yakusho and Wim Wenders
Wim Wenders is always dripped out but he’s really turned up today, wearing the fit he debuted on catwalk for Yohji Yamamoto in January. On the carpet with Koji Yakasuko, the star of his film Perfect Days in a chic black suit.
Yancey Red Corn
Osage chief in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Red Corn has brought an altogether different (and much-needed) vibe to red carpet dressing. More feathers, please.