Best Dressed Men At The Oscars: Live From The Academy Awards 2024

It’s the 96th Academy Awards (a.k.a. The Oscars, a.k.a. the biggest night in Hollywood) and we’ve rounded up the best-dressed blokes at the event.

It’s been a huge year for Hollywood. The biggest ever head-to-head hype machine that was Barbie vs. Oppenheimer has set up both Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig along with their star-studded casts — including Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and many more — for a sweep at this year’s gongs.

Other big titles include Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, starring Emma Stone alongside Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, Paul Giamatti’s raucous if contentious The Holdovers, and Martin Scorcese’s inimitable Killers Of The Flower Moon, featuring brilliant turns from Robert De Niro, Leonardo Di Caprio, and Lily Gladstone.

Tonight, they arrive in Los Angeles to find out who’ll go home with the Golden Statuette and, on their way in, will flex some of the greatest outfits that designers can imagine and money can buy (or, in some of the most exclusive cases, may not be able to buy…).

Here’s our breakdown of the best Oscars 2024 men’s outfits, live as they hit the red carpet.