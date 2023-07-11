Formula 1’s Charles Leclerc & Pierre Gasly Make Quick Wimbledon Pit Stop After British Grand Prix

Written by Ben Esden

Less than 24 hours after the chequered flag fell at Silverstone, Formula 1 drivers Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc had seemingly put their race performances behind them, cheering on tennis‘ most decorated player of all time Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic certainly isn’t short of suitors at Wimbledon this year. The World No. 2 has been relentlessly dismissing the competition with each passing round of this historic British tournament, dropping only one set in pursuit of his record 24th Grand Slam title, with fans turning out in their thousands to cheer him on with every return.

And as the second week of Wimbledon began in South London, Djokovic wasn’t the only sporting champion inside Centre Court, with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc stepping out of the paddock and into the stands, both dressed to impress.

Gasly was seen sporting a navy double-breasted jacket with gold details: a look that’s become synonymous with the sophisticated style of the Wimbledon Championships, sported by some of the biggest A-listers such as Wimbledon favourite David Beckham in recent years. Leclerc meanwhile went for a comparatively casual look; a pinstripe jacket with a low-buttoned shirt that says: ‘It’s my day off.’ Both looked like a million bucks – especially since they just came straight from a very tough Grand Prix.

Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc take in the tennis at Wimbledon after the British Grand Prix. Image: Getty

Djokovic beat eighteenth-seed Hubert Hurkacz in a stuttering match on Centre Court that had been suspended due to Wimbledon’s strict curfew rules, with the Serbian complaining that continued disruption to matches will have an adverse effect on the quality of the games.

Speaking after his fourth-round tie, Djokovic said: “Once the time is over 8 pm, you know that there’s a high probability you won’t finish your match. I warmed up around 1 pm, something like this. Should you go back to the accommodation, the house nearby, or should you stay? Yesterday I decided to stay. I stayed basically for seven hours waiting for my match to start. That’s a lot.”

Djokovic continues his Wimbledon campaign in the quarter-final today 11 July at 11:45 pm AEST. We wonder if Pierre and Charles will join him for that one, too…