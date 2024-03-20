Conor McGregor finally announces sensational return to UFC

MMA fighter Conor McGregor has finally confirmed he will be making his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon, with a sensational match-up against American star Michael Chandler slated for the European summer.

Conor McGregor’s return has been teased for the best part of a year after suffering a broken leg during a loss to Dustin Poirier in UFC 264.

Missed drug tests and recovery setbacks have kept the former UFC champ out of the Octagon in 2023 with McGregor instead carving out a new acting career, making his silver screen debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House.

RELATED: Conor McGregor spotted wearing $400 James Bond-inspired swim trunks in Amazon’s ‘Road House’

Image: Getty

McGregor teased that he was interested in a future career in Hollywood, seemingly finding his rhythm in the upcoming Prime Video release of Road House – even if his castmates had to ask him to tone down his crazy persona a touch for the role.

But the Irish fighter-turned-actor pledged he wouldn’t retire from MMA just yet, promising his fans at least two more high-profile bouts in the Octagon before walking away from the sport entirely… and his most recent update has confirmed who his next unsuspecting opponent will be.

WATCH Conor McGregor confirms UFC return below.

Speaking to ESPN, McGregor confirmed that he will face 3-time Bellator Lightweight champion Michael Chandler in the European summer, revealing that his team received confirmation this week that the fight will happen.

“It’s all systems go. The Mac; The Notorious will be returning to the UFC Octagon this summer.”

When pressed, McGregor couldn’t confirm whether the fight would take place under 185lbs, putting the two fighters in the Middleweight division, but it’s still good news for UFC fans who are keen to see Conor fight again.