Conor McGregor spotted wearing $400 James Bond-inspired swim trunks in Amazon’s ‘Road House’

Conor McGregor, the Irish fighter turned Hollywood hunk will make his acting debut in Amazon Prime’s Road House remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal… and he’s been spotted rocking some serious shorts.

Throughout his career in the UFC, MMA fighter Conor McGregor has garnered a reputation for his keen sense of style, wearing the sharpest suits and rare timepieces that would make any watch lover jealous.

Of course, when he’s in the Octagon, McGregor flaunts his signature body tattoos and regulation shorts, but as he steps into the world of cinema, he’s at the mercy of the studio’s many stylists, selecting a pair of James Bond-inspired shorts for his debut acting role.

Founded in 2007, Olebar Brown is a British apparel brand that specialises in premium holidaywear for the modern man. The brand was first launched by photographer Adam Brown who wanted to introduce more formal swimwear to the menswear market, and has since exploded with boutique stores across London, New York and Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

“The tailored swim short is where it all began for Orlebar Brown designed to give you effortless style wherever you are. Based on the pattern of a man’s traditional tailored trouser with signature side-fasteners to adjust and crafted from fabric that dries quickly, the OB Classic Bulldog offers the perfect blend of form and function.”

Seen in Amazon Prime’s hotly-anticipated remake of the classic Road House franchise, Conor McGregor is rocking the Black Bulldog Swimshorts inspired by Britain’s most lethal spy; they retail at $395.