Jake Gyllenhaal Had To Tell Conor McGregor To Turn Down The Crazy In Prime Video’s ‘Road House’

Conor McGregor’s explosive entrance to the world of cinema as an unhinged hitman in the Road House remake could lead to a new career path for the former UFC champ. But during a recent press conference, the Irish fighter revealed his castmates had to ask him to tone down his performance on set.

After watching the highly-anticipated remake of the 1989 classic Road House, it’s clear that the role of Knox was written with the profile of Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor in mind.

The former UFC champion has garnered a reputation for his explosive rants and public tirades throughout his glittering MMA career, and bringing his uninhibited persona to the silver screen could be a stroke of genius for Prime, looking to add some expected firepower to their upcoming bare knuckle release.

RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal Looks Jacked In Conor McGregor’s Recent ‘Road House’ Post

Image: Amazon Content Services

Speaking at the global press conference ahead of the 21 March release, Conor McGregor was joined by castmates Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen and Lukas Cage and revealed his new colleagues gave him some important advice as he looked to tackle his debut role.

“It was a hell of a lot of fun – my first time doing it,” McGregor revealed on the panel. “I had an amazing cast to guide me and direct me and assist me. They just told me to turn the crazy down a notch! That was me turned down a notch. That was Knox.”

McGregor stars as Knox, a force of nature hitman who arrives at the roadhouse looking for trouble, and finds it when he comes across Jake Gyllenhaal’s Dalton, a former UFC fighter looking for a quieter life in the Florida Keys. From his explosive entrance to baring all for the camera, McGregor steals the show, giving a stellar performance in his debut acting role, looking right at home amongst his more experienced castmates.

The former UFC champ turned on-screen hardman hasn’t fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier inside the Octagon. The Irish fighter has since skipped several planned bouts, instead entertaining the idea of a future career on the silver screen… but not without settling some unfinished business first.