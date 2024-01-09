Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Saudi Prison’ Shred Puts Our 2024 Fitness Goals To Shame

It’s clear that the Saudia Arabian lifestyle agrees with Cristiano Ronaldo after the Al-Nassr striker posted a topless photo in the gym to his millions of Instagram followers, proving that regardless of geographical or cultural differences, the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle is universal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a name that has become synonymous with the pursuit of perfection. From his devastating qualities on the pitch to his unwavering discipline and commitment to leading a healthy lifestyle, Ronaldo’s reputation is among the biggest in the world.

The Portuguese forward, who swapped the lofty heights of European football for a leading role in Saudi Arabia’s global conquest, has been known for his insane workout routine throughout his career… But it wasn’t always the case.

As a young player bursting onto the scene at 18 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo struck a tall and lanky figure; he was unbelievably skilful, quick and agile, yet his frame was slender and many questioned whether he had the physicality to mix it in the English Premier League.

Of course, the rest, as they say, is history and the former Manchester United and Real Madrid man went on to become one of the greatest (some might say the greatest) players the world has ever seen. His transformation has been nothing short of remarkable.

From his gruelling leg exercises to his commitment to drinking “water only,” the skinny boy from Portugal was replaced with an enduring god-like figure that has become the envy of every guy. Whispers of Ronaldo’s superset lifestyle followed him wherever he went and it was even been suggested that CR7 performed as many as 3,000 sit-ups a day to maintain his perfect washboard abs.

And even at 38 years old, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is showing that age is just a number, posting a recent snap of his rock-hard abs to his 617 million Instagram followers… and it’s putting our 2024 fitness goals to shame.