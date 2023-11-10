Australian F1 Ace Daniel Ricciardo Acquires Yet Another A-List Fanboy

Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Australia’s favourite athletes. From his signature smile and unwavering positive outlook to his relentless speed in a Formula 1 car, Ricciardo’s stock has continued to rise back home and performs on the global stage.

The Perth native has been driving in Formula 1 for more than a decade; affectionately known as ‘the Honey Badger’, Ricciardo began making a name for himself early on in his career within the Red Bull Racing family, earning his first drive with Toro Rosso.

Ricciardo has since enjoyed an illustrious career at the pinnacle of motorsport, winning eight Grand Prix races during his time in Formula 1.

And now, as we prepare to head into this season’s most anticipated racing weekend, the AlphaTauri driver has been garnering some renewed interest from A-Listers and celebrities, who for the last few months, have been calling Las Vegas home.

Image: Getty

On 29 September 2023, the enduring Irish rock band, U2, took centre stage for the opening night of Las Vegas’ latest attraction; The MSG Sphere.

The brainchild of Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its billionaire CEO James Dolan, the MSG Sphere is a sports and live event space like no other, and it’s been U2’s home for the venue’s first residency.

Speaking ahead of the inaugural Grand Prix at the end of this month, Bono, the band’s frontman, was signing off in classy style as the band take a short break for the travelling Formula 1 convoy to roll into town.

“As I mentioned, we’re going on a little break after tonight,” the Irish singer said. “We’re giving Las Vegas back to Formula One.”

Image: Rich Fury

Bono then likened the sport of racing to the rock and roll lifestyle and sought similarities with his bandmates and some of the drivers that make up the Formula 1 grid.

“One of the four great things out of Holland – on the drums, Max Verstappen!” Bono said of drummer Larry Mullen Jr. “On the bass, the most elegant man on the circuit. Who is it, who is it? Lewis Hamilton on the bass. On guitar, the Monaco model himself, Charles Leclerc.”

“I’m at home with country music and metal and I am the right person to bring peace between Formula One and NASCAR – on vocals, Daniel Ricciardo,” the Irishman said, clearly favouring the Australian driver above the rest.

The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on Sunday 19 November 2023 at 5PM AEST.