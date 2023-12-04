Daniel Ricciardo And Max Verstappen Involved In Track Collision During First Race Following F1 Season

Former teammates Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen were involved in an on-track collision during a friendly go-karting event hosted by Honda Racing.

As the final chequered flag fell on an unprecedented Formula 1 campaign which saw Red Bull’s Max Verstappen run unopposed to clinch his third successive F1 World Championship, fans were left wondering how long they would have to wait before they could see their favourite drivers on the track.

Daniel Ricciardo finished the season adjacent to where he started, but still within the Red Bull family, wearing the colours of Red Bull’s sister racing team AlphaTauri alongside teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

As it turned out, Formula 1 fans wouldn’t have to wait very long to see the drivers back in racing action, but even away from the F1 track, you can’t stop these professionals from driving with a competitive edge.

Following the conclusion of the Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda and Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez were reminiscing on earlier days spent on the karting track, driving in a friendly racing event hosted by Honda Racing.

But what was meant to be a friendly event to give thanks to Honda fans for their continued support throughout the season, descended into a playful exchange by two former teammates.

“It went quite well but then Daniel decided to be a terrorist, he was literally trying to kill everyone out there!” Max Verstappen

Not yet enjoying the slow life after the final race of the season, Daniel Ricciardo attempted a handful of close-quarters manoeuvres to throw Max Verstappen off his race, consistently cutting corners and making contact with the Formula 1 World Champion, forcing him to spin out and end his race early.

Naturally, Verstappen tried to return the favour at the Mobility Resort Motegi, but couldn’t quite catch the Australian… probably for the best eh Max?