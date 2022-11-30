Denmark’s $545 Million Squad Is 9 Times More Expensive Than The Socceroos

Denmark arent’ even that much of a titan in football (they are the number 10 ranked team in the world). But they still have the financial firepower to hose Australia off 9 times over.

According to Transfermarket.com, Denmark’s World Cup 2022 squad is worth €353 million ($545 million AUD). Australia’s squad, on the other hand, is worth an estimated €37.3 million ($58 Million AUD). If the statistics are correct, Denmark’s squad is almost 10 times more expensive than Australia’s.

Ouch.

Before you get too disheartened, have at this: all Australia needs to progress (provided Tunisia do not beat France) is a draw. After our landmark win over Tunisia on Saturday night, we are in a rare position: one where we might actually make the last 16 of a World Cup.

The only thing standing in our way is Denmark’s $545 million squad (the number 10 ranked squad in the world by FIFA). And judging by the Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand’s recent press conference, they are not taking the Socceroos lightly.

“They have really some strengths in the team, individually but mostly as a team – just like we do,” Hjulmand said. “We also define ourself as a very strong unit and a team that works very well together.”

“It’s a well-organised football team with strength in the organisation and the way they work together. They attack together, they defend together, and they stick to a plan. They have some quality players with some strengths we have to be sure we are aware of, both with the young players but also the experienced players. We know this – we met them four years ago as well.”

As for the future of soccer in Australia, there are various initiatives in the works to grow the sport. One proposed way to improve the level of the A-League, for instance, is the introduction of a domestic transfer system.

This idea has divided opinion among stakeholders. According to Optus Sport, the CEO of Football Australia, James Johnson, “believes this reform will create a free market that allows Australian football to tap into a global marketplace worth $8-10 billion.” The PFA and APL are not convinced, however, “citing concerns that players could be priced out of the professional game and competitive balance,” Optus Sport reports.

The main drawback feared is that it could make the A-League less competitive (some clubs would inevitably do better than others and then money and talent would pool at the top) and potentially put some current players out of a job or get replaced.

For the moment, then Australia remains a very small fish in a transfer market worth up to $10 billion. To put that into perspective, while, in 2021, countries like America and Japan had a transfer spend of $159.9 million and $31.2 million respectively (and had 37 and 24 players respectively at tier one clubs), Australia had a transfer spend of $0 (and four players at tier one clubs).

As for the heavy weight countries like France, Spain, Germany and England, you can only imagine the transfer spend they would have racked up in 2021…

This is all to say that if we beat Denmark tonight, we can all gives ourselves a very well deserved pat on the back…