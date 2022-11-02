Elon Musk Apparently Wants To Build ‘OnlyFans’ Feature Into Twitter

Elon Musk may have made a lot of people angry with his idea to charge people $8 a month for Twitter verification, but he may have made a lot of content creators happy this morning if the latest (leaked) news is to be believed. That leaked news? Musk allegedly is working on plans to allow creators who already post explicit content to put up their own paywalls.

According to The Washington Post, an internal Twitter email the paper “obtained” containted the phrase: “When a creator composes a tweet with a video, the creator can enable the paywall once a video has been added to the tweet.”

Before you think it’s a bit of a leap from this to pornography, remember: Twitter already allows nudity and pornography to be posted. So it would just be a way of monetising it. As The Daily Mail reports, “Twitter is already home to a thriving exchange of pornographic imagery, which comprises about 13 percent of all content on the site, internal company data showed earlier this year.”

“The proposed move would mean creators who already post explicit clips will be able to put up their own paywalls, charging as little as $1 for people to be able to view their X-rated footage,” (The Daily Mail).

The creator then receives some dosh – allegedly up to $10 – from each user who pays for their clip, with Twitter also taking a cut.

Though Musk has not yet (at the time of writing) publically commented on these alleged OnlyFans-esque plans, he did today say that his plan for Twitter, which he recently bought for a casual US $44 billion, was to make it “the most accurate source of information on Earth, without regard to political affiliation.”

Totally stole idea of charging for insults & arguments from Monty Python tbh https://t.co/oFKRyp3BS7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

He also said: “Twitter is simply the most interesting place on the Internet. That’s why you’re reading this tweet right now.”

Just before that, he tweeted, “Being attacked by both right & left simultaneously is a good sign” and “You get what you pay for.”