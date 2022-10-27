Twitter To Introduce ‘Maturity Settings’ So People Don’t Get Upset

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to share his plans to empower citizen journalism and to prevent people from having hateful experiences. How? By allowing Twitter users to choose their desired experience “ranging from all ages to mature.”

Elon Musk, the self-described “chief twit” of Twitter, has taken to the social media platform with a message for advertisers. The entrepreneur and billionaire who recently bought (then decided not to buy, then decided to buy again) Twitter claimed that buying Twitter wasn’t something he did for fun (or advertising) but something he did for “the future of civilization.”

A beautiful thing about Twitter is how it empowers citizen journalism – people are able to disseminate news without an establishment bias — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Musk wrote: “There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong.” He added: “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.”

“There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far left and far right wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide in our society.”

“In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fueled and catered to these polarised extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost.”

“That is why I bought Twitter. I didn’t do it because it would be easy.”

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Musk then attempted to address the concerns of those who fear his free speech ideals. He said: “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of our land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature.”

Now that’s some serious shade. Though Musk didn’t provide further details on what this ‘setting mode’ might look like (and when it will be implemented), it’s some serious food for thought.