Elon Musk Is Planning To Replace All Social Media With ‘Everything App’

Elon Musk, the visionary (but erratic) billionaire, now seems to want to take over all of social media following his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

Another day, another cryptic tweet from Tesla founder Elon Musk. The man who can spark a stock market frenzy with just a few words this morning tweeted, “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.”

Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022

For those out of the loop, Elon Musk proposed a takeover of Twitter and completed his acquisition in April 2022, saying only he could unlock the “extraordinary potential,” of the platform by taking it private.

Elon then wanted to back out of the deal, but Twitter said no dice to the break-up and so Elon has now had to cough up the $44 billion he originally pledged.

Now though, it seems Elon is happy with his purchase and has grand plans to go after (or try to render redundant) other social media giants such as Facebook and Instagram. We only have his single cryptic tweet to go on right now, but with it we also have a name, “X,” which he is calling an “everything app.”

Image: Washington Post

Exactly what this means is anyone’s guess at the moment – hell, even Elon probably doesn’t have an exact idea of what he’s talking about – but with Mr Musk’s cash reserves (he’s currently worth just shy of US$250 billion/A$383,544,500,000.00) we don’t think he’d have a tough time creating his own super-influential social media platform.

We’ll be keeping an eye on any updates from Elon (at least, those that make sense) and will be looking to see if his recent claims have Instagram and Facebook quaking in their technological boots.