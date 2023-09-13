This Embarrassing MLS Chant Shows Americans Aren’t Ready For Football

Written by Ben Esden

English football fans the world over are reeling at new footage that’s emerging from the MLS, as LA Galaxy fans serenade their new striker to one of the most annoying songs ever produced.

We all thought it was going so well for football stateside; Messi mania had taken over the MLS and American sports fans were turning up in their thousands to cheer on their local teams and celebrate their new-found love of football.

Apple announced it had shattered viewing figures since the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s arrival in MLS, and Hollywood’s biggest A-Listers, athletes and even British royalty were all in attendance as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami side travelled to Los Angeles last week to witness football’s GOAT in action.

But on the other side of LA, at LAFC’s local rivals – and one of the league’s oldest and most decorated sides – LA Galaxy, fans were cheering another name…

Whilst he may not be one that lives eternally in the upper echelons of football history quite like Lionel Messi, Billy Sharp, a celebrated figure throughout the English football pyramid, was introducing himself to his new side since making the switch to LA from Sheffield United.

WATCH LA Galaxy fans serenade Billy Sharp to the tune of Baby Shark below.

In a new video published by the Club’s social media this week, LA Galaxy fans were welcoming their new talisman after the game, but doing nothing to help the already poor reputation surrounding the American football (soccer) fans and the embarrassing chants they come up with for their players.

Baby Shark is, arguably, the catchiest song ever created with 13.18 billion views on YouTube and sits comfortably as the most-watched video in the site’s history. But it could possibly be one of the most annoying tunes ever made, and certainly not one we’re used to hearing around football stadiums.

After many failed attempts in the past, it’s good to see that football is finally growing in the U.S. for, seemingly, the first time, but the American fan’s insistence on singing embarrassing songs at the games needs to be addressed.

I’m all for people expressing themselves, but someone have a word; Sharp might be looking for a flight back to Sheffield at this rate.