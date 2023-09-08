Lionel Messi Reveals This Premier League Defender Is The Best In The World

Written by Ben Esden

Argentina’s captain and, arguably, the best to have ever played the game, Lionel Messi has revealed which player he feels is at the top of his game for club and country, following a 1-0 victory over Ecuador yesterday.

Since Lionel Messi made the switch from the heights of European football with Paris Saint-Germain for the newly formed Inter Miami in America’s MLS, it’s almost as if he’s a different player.

Messi Mania has well and truly taken over the U.S., with hundreds of thousands of football fans paying through the teeth for a chance to witness the GOAT on the big stage.

But not only fans, as Hollywood’s biggest stars and even members of the British monarchy have turned out in Los Angeles to watch Messi play, it seems everyone wants a piece of Miami’s new talisman… although they may have a tough time getting through his new bodyguard.

And that’s translated into performances with the national side too, as Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad has been putting on a top-quality display in Buenos Aires against fellow South American side, Ecuador.

Image: Getty

Lionel Messi captained the side with some familiar faces alongside him in the starting XI. But there was one Premier League star who impressed Messi the most, with an all-conquering display in Argentina’s backline to keep another clean sheet for his side: Tottenham Hotpsur’s Cristian Romero.

“For me, he [Cristian Romero] is the best defender in the world right now,” Lionel Messi said after Argentina’s 1-0 victory. “Amazing performance tonight, [he was] man of the match.”

The 25-year-old defender was instrumental in Argentina’s World Cup-winning team in Qatar, marauding the backline and keeping out some of the very best players in the world, to lift the country’s first World Cup in 36 years.

Often striking a divisive figure since joining English side Tottenham, Cristian Romero throws caution to the wind with his playing style – which has endeared him to the Tottenham faithful since his arrival – as the Argentinian defender is as likely to shut out the best players in the world as he is to give away a free-kick in the opposition’s half.

Cristian Romero was promoted to Tottenham Hotspur vice-captain alongside James Maddison. Image: AP

Although Romero, whose transfer from Atalanta was made permanent this summer along with seven other new signings, has enjoyed a strong start to life this season under new Australian manager, Ange Postecoglou.

The centre-back was promoted to vice-captain when the Aussie coach took over and is yet to lose a game this season as Spurs look to qualify for the Champions League, at the first time of asking.

The Argentinian defender has been crucial in the new-look backline for Spurs, playing alongside Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie for the first time this year. Although watching Tottenham’s performances in the opening few games, you’d be forgiven for thinking they have been playing together for years.

Clearly, his performances have been earning praise from high places, and if it’s enough for Lionel Messi to sit up and take notice, you must be doing something right.