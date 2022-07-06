‘More Butter Is Always A Good Idea’ When Cooking A Steak

Considering cooking your steak in a cast iron pan with butter? Watch how chef Andy Hearnden cooks his, and learn how he does it.

Kiwi chef, Andy Hearnden, current executive chef at Kilcoy Global Foods, is a social media sensation. He’s got 540k followers on Instagram and 2.4 million followers on TikTok. Before his rise to fame, he led kitchens in London, Sydney and Melbourne (at just 24, he worked at the Great Eastern Dining Room in Shoreditch, London).

He has gone viral various times for his cooking advice, including how to make perfect poached eggs. He is also a bit of a butter fiend, telling DMARGE: “more butter is always a good idea” when we expressed our desire to level up our steak game.

This came after a recent video we saw, in which Hearnden explains how to cook a steak with butter in a cast iron pan. In the clip, Hearden cooks an Ebony Black Angus Tomahawk in a cast iron pan, after being (he says) roasted in the comments previously for always using a grill. The video, which ends with a tantalising glimpse of a deliciously cooked steak, shows Hearden showing off his technique for getting it to look this way.

Watch: The Most Delicious Looking Steak You’ll See, Cooked In A Cast Iron Pan

How does he do it? Just cook it “start to finish in a cast iron [pan] using a whole lot of butter,” Hearden says.

“I did dry grind [brind?] this in salt for 24 hours and I’ve had it out of the fridge for about an hour and half now too,” Hearden tells followers. He then sears it on each side (2-3 minutes each side, on a medium flame), before scooping up butter and dolloping the melted stuff all over it.

He says he cooks it like this for about 23 minutes (he also uses rosemary and a couple of cloves of garlic), then rests it for twenty minutes, then gives it another little flash in the pan. He then cuts it up, tries it and says “that’s incredible” and talks about the “beautiful crust” how it’s “super buttery” and how the beef is incredible, summing up “I’m a lucky man.”

There you have it: if you want to send your cholesterol through the roof, but go to bed a happy man, this is the recipe for you. Enjoy.