Apple iPhone 14 Australia: Release Date, Features, Price & More

The Apple iPhone has built up such a reputation, not just within the smartphone industry, but the technology industry as a whole, that the new model generates excitement as soon as the current one is launched. Apple unveiled and launched the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro on September 24th 2021, and as soon as it dropped, all eyes were focused on the iPhone 14.

While Apple could now be seen as lacking some innovation when it comes to new iPhone launches, the iPhone 14 will no doubt sell in the millions. But, what features will it have, when will it be released in Australia, how will it improve over the iPhone 13 and perhaps most important of all, how much will it cost?

We’ve scoured the web to find the best and more reliable leaks and rumours so you can start getting an idea as to what the iPhone 14 will look and function like as soon as it drops.

Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 14 in Australia.

13th September 2022 release date most likely

While the release date of the iPhone 14 in Australia won’t be certain until Apple sends out its official invites, there have been enough iPhone launches now that we take a fairly logical guess as to when it will be released. Apple tends to hold its iPhone launch event in September and most commonly on a Tuesday. From this, we can take a guess and speculate the iPhone 14 will be unveiled on September 13th 2022.

Apple iPhone 14 Australia: Naming

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Mini

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Aside from changing the model number with each passing year, Apple tends to rely on the same naming convention for all its iPhone models. Given the two previous generations have featured four phones: iPhone 12/13, iPhone 12/13 Mini, iPhone 12/13 Pro and iPhone 12/13 Pro Max, we can logically assume the iPhone 14 will follow suit.

This means Australia can expect to see an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Mini, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max unveiled later this year. However, Mark Gurman, an analyst at Bloomberg and someone with a reliable track record for Apple rumours, has said the iPhone 14 Mini will be discontinued. In its place, however, could be a new iPhone 14 Max, which could tidy up the naming convention. Two ‘regular’ iPhones and two ‘pro’ models.

Apple iPhone 14 Australia: Design

image: Jon Prosser/FrontPageTech

Apple has pretty much gone with two safe designs for all of its iPhone smartphones: one with flat edges or one with rounded edges. Since the introduction of the iPhone 11 series, Apple has opted for a flat-edged design, similar to the one seen with the iPhone 4 and 5.

So, what will the iPhone 14 look like? For now, we have to assume that the iPhone 14 will look the same, although we can expect to see the introduction of some new colour options.

Screen sizes for the upcoming iPhone 14 series have also been suggested, they are as follows:

iPhone 14 – 6.1-inch display

iPhone 14 Max – 6.7-inch display

iPhone 14 Pro – 6.1-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate

iPhone 14 Pro Max – 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate

Other areas where the iPhone 14 design could differ from previous iPhones lies in the front-facing camera and rear camera assembly. Korean website The Elec has said, rather confidently, that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (the two more expensive iPhone models) will feature a punch-hole front-facing camera, i.e. one without a ‘notch’ at all.

If true, this will increase the amount of screen real estate and make the front-facing FaceID camera far less obtrusive. Apple did reduce the size of the notch when it launched the iPhone 13 series, although failed to make use of the extra screen display area.

It’s also been reported that the rear camera assembly, which currently sticks out a fair way from the rear of the iPhone 13, could be reduced drastically so that the cameras sit flush with the rear panel (something Samsung managed to achieve with its Galaxy S22 Ultra).

FrontPageTech‘s Jon Prosser has created some renders based on the current rumours to help give us an idea as to what the iPhone 14 could look like. Note the flush rear camera and punch-hole front-facing camera.

Apple iPhone 14 Australia: Camera

The majority of Apple iPhones excel in many areas, but one of particular mention is the camera department. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are easily some of the best smartphones for taking photos, especially in low-light, so we fully expect the iPhone 14 series (especially the Pro models) to improve upon this even further.

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series are expected to retain the same number of camera lenses as the models they replace: two for the ‘regular’ iPhone 14 models and three for the iPhone 14 Pro models. Where they should improve, however, is in the specifications department.

Often-reliable leaker of Apple news, Ming-Chi Kuo, suggests the iPhone 14 Pro models will get a new 48-megapixel main camera sensor, trumping the 12-megapixel main sensor currently found in the iPhone 13 Pro models.

Apple iPhone 14 Australia: Price

Apple products can never truly be classed as ‘affordable’, although the mid-range iPhone SE is one of the most affordable Apple products out there, not to mention one of the best smartphones you can buy. So, how much can you expect to pay for the iPhone 14 in Australia?

Well, at the moment, we have no idea. No information has been leaked or suggested, unfortunately, so for now, all we have to go off is the starting price of the current iPhone 13 models. Those prices in Australia are:

iPhone 13 Mini – from AU$1199

iPhone 13 – from $1519

iPhone 13 Pro – from $1719

iPhone 13 Pro Max – from $1849

Apple could start the iPhone 14 price slightly cheaper, or more expensive, to account for the potential new technologies and features. Only time will tell.

We’ll update this page with the latest Apple iPhone 14 news and rumours as and when we hear it.