iPhone 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max Australia: Release Date, Features, Price, Dynamic Island, USB-C & More

Written by Max Langridge

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are nearly available to buy in Australia, as are the slightly lower-specced iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The new foursome of phones was unveiled by Apple on Wednesday 13th September.

As expected, Apple says the iPhone 15 is “the best iPhone ever” — given the ever-rising price points, we can all agree that it would be a bit of a letdown if this weren’t the case — thanks to improved battery life, improved cameras and some new features specific to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Now that they’re almost on sale, the most burning question is “how much will the iPhone 15 cost?”. Well, you best ensure you’ve saved up, because they ain’t cheap.

Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 15 in Australia.

iPhone 15 Australia: Name & Lineup

iPhone 1 5

5 iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

With the iPhone 15 launch event, Apple has also put to bed all speculation relating to the names of the new lineup. There are four new iPhone 15 models, as expected, called iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

Screen Size

As expected, Apple introduced two ‘base’ model iPhone 15 models: the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. These two phones share many of the same features, with the only major difference being the size of the screen. The iPhone 15 retains the familiar 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 15 Plus goes larger, with a 6.7-inch display.

SIM Trays & eSIM

Elsewhere, the overall design of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is largely the same as the iPhone 14 series. However, in the US at least, Apple has removed the SIM card tray. Judging by the imagery, this won’t be the case for Australia, so Australians will still be able to insert their own SIM card from another phone if they wish.

An eSIM works in the same way as a physical SIM card, but is stored digitally on the phone instead.

Processing Power

As for the tech internals, both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus get Apple’s A16 Bionic processor with 5-core GPU for super speedy performance, but this combination of CPU and GPU also allows the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus to receive a notable photography upgrade over their preceding models.

Camera

The camera setup is expected to be the same for both the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15. While there’s a new main camera being introduced, insiders suggest that both phones will feature the main 48MP camera from last year’s Pros.

The ultrawide and selfie cameras will also be identical across both models. These cameras are likely to match the ones seen in the entry-level models of the iPhone 14 series, which is actually a positive aspect as these cameras produce excellent photos.

However, it’s important to note that the more significant upgrades are reserved for the Pro models within the iPhone 15 lineup.

To sum it up, when deciding between the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15, you don’t need to factor in the camera, as both models will come equipped with the same camera systems.

Dynamic Island is the newly upgraded menu that sits at the top of your screen, where the “notch” used to be. Image: Apple

New Features: USB-C & Dynamic Island

According to rumours, all iPhone 15 models could feature a USB-C port instead of the traditional Lightning port — a massive and important design update for all users.

Additionally, the Dynamic Island feature is likely to be present in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, expanding beyond the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Apple continues to move away from the notch design it has utilized since the iPhone X for its premium iPhone range, opting for a more streamlined and less obtrusive design. More on this below.

Colours

The iPhone 15 models might come in two new colour choices: dark pink and light blue. Apple has a history of offering its standard iPhone models in a variety of vibrant colours, and this year follows suit.

Expect these bold pink and blue shades to join the familiar black, white, and PRODUCT(RED) colour options that have been part of previous releases.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Processing Power

Apple’s two more expensive and more feature-packed iPhone models have been given some serious upgrades for their predecessors. Inside, the two Pro models get Apple’s latest A17 Bionic processor, just one of the features that separate the Pro models from the non-Pro.

Camera

This sees the iPhone 15 Pro models retain the 48-megapixel camera sensor from the last models which, when combined with the Photonic Engine, should continue to result in some of the most impressive low-light photos we’ve ever seen from a smartphone.

Both iPhone 15 Pro models get the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays as found on the non-Pro models, but they get upgraded with ProMotion technology and a higher level of brightness (Apple says it’s the brightest display on any smartphone right now) so you can expect colours to pop on screen.

USB-C

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will also get the full switch-over to USB-C ports, a controversial and hotly contested change.

Dynamic Island

These Pro models feature Dynamic Island, just like their predecessors. But what exactly is Dynamic Island?

Gone is the notch at the top of your screen. In its place is a more pill-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera and FaceID sensor. But, in true Apple fashion, the technology giant has turned this into a marketable feature, known as Dynamic Island.

This, says Apple, “maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold. Ongoing background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer remain visible and interactive.”

In practice, the Dynamic Island allows you to view extra information depending on what app you’re using. For example, if you set a timer in the Clock app, for example, you can press and hold on the Dynamic Island notch to see how much time is left.

The Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro in action in three separate scenarios. Image: Apple

As with the smaller models, expect the new, bold pink and blue shades to join the familiar black, white, and PRODUCT(RED) colour options.

Unveiled on 13th September 2023

On sale: 22nd September 2023

After months of rumours, Apple have announced that they will unveil the iPhone 15 on Wednesday 13th of September, with a likely launch date the following week on the 22nd of September 2022.

iPhone 15 Australia: Price

Sadly, prices are yet to be announced. According to Macworld, Apple may push a $200 increase on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and possibly $100 for the iPhone 15 Pro.

However, they may also cut the price of the base model and iPhone 15 Plus by $50…

iPhone 14 Price

128GB – A$1,399

256GB – A$1,579

512GB – A$1,899

iPhone 14 Plus Price

128GB – A$1,579

256GB – A$1,749

512GB – A$2,099

iPhone 14 Pro Price

128GB – A$1,749

256GB – A$1,899

512GB – A$2,249

1TB – A$2,599

iPhone 14 Pro Max Price

128GB – A$1,899

256GB – A$2,099

512GB – A$2,419

1TB – A$2,769

For now, we’ll just have to use the iPhone 14 pricing as a guide. We’ll update this page as soon as we hear more.