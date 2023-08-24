Keanu Reeves Explores Impossible Formula 1 Title Race in New Disney Series

Written by Ben Esden

Disney+ has announced a new documentary starring Keanu Reeves that will explore the historic story of the famous 2009 Formula 1 World Championship and the drivers who led their team to victory against all the odds.

It’s certainly a reflection of the times we find ourselves in; following the global success of Netflix’s hit docuseries Drive to Survive, fans of the world’s premier motorsport seemingly can’t get enough of the racing action. From record-breaking sales in all three American circuits this year to an astronomical increase in TV viewership, Formula 1 is continuing to have its moment.

It’s why Netflix is trying to replicate the so-called ‘Drive to Survive effect’ with a new series in the world of golf, through to the ATP circuit and world tennis and now, during the NASCAR 2023 Cup Series Playoffs and the 16 drivers fighting for the Championship.

For Disney’s latest venture into the documentary space, everyone’s favourite action hero Keanu Reeves is turning his hand to presenting, as he explores one of the most remarkable stories in the history of Formula 1.

Jenson Button won the 2009 Formula 1 World Championship with Brawn GP. Image: Getty

As revealed by Deadline, “The four-part series reveals how the understaffed, under-financed and independent Brawn team in 2009 won the World Championship with a team that cost just £1 (~$2 AUD).”

It’s no secret that Reeves is a Revhead; the Matrix star is a committed collector of vintage motorcycles and boasts more than 15 bikes in his celebrated collection; such as a 1973 Norton Commando 850 MK2A and a custom-built Ducati 998 inspired by the The Matrix Reloaded film, to name a few.

As as many were wondering what his next project might be amid fresh rumours he could feature in legendary games designer Hideo Kujima’s latest project or even whether he’ll return for the highly-anticipated sequel to the beloved John Wick saga, The Continental, the American-Canadian actor has certainly been busy this year.

Throughout the series, Reeves will take keen F1 fans behind the scenes to explore the remarkable story of Brawn’s historic 2009 World Championship. The four-part series will feature interviews with World Champion Jenson Button and his teammate Rubens Barrichello, who would lead the Brawn racing team to victory in its debut F1 season.

Speaking last year at the British Grand Prix, Reeves said: “We want to tell that remarkable story of [Ross Brawn and Brawn GP]. There is so much to talk about. A friend of mine was telling me the story and I was so struck by it and he was actually working for Brawn back in the day in publicity and he’s a producer/director and so we were like, well let’s tell that story, let’s try and tell that story.”

Keanu Reeves interviewed Jenson Button, Rubens Barrichello and Ross Brawn for the series. Image: Disney

Brawn GP had emerged from the ashes of the Honda Racing F1 Team, which had withdrawn from Formula 1 amid debilitating financial troubles stemming from the global financial crisis. Ross Brawn, a former F1 engineer, was able to save the team following a string of unsuccessful ventures with other racing teams.

The opening Australian Grand Prix was a triumph, with Button and Barrichello securing Brawn a famous 1-2 during its inaugural outing in Formula 1. Superior race strategy and plucky ingenuity would write this underdog team into F1 folklore, and, as Reeves will explore, deliver one of the most incredible seasons in history.

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story will stream on Disney+ later this year.