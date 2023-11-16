Keanu Reeves Explores Brawn’s Impossible Formula 1 World Championship in New Disney Series

A new documentary starring Keanu Reeves is now streaming on Disney+ exploring Brawn GP’s famous 2009 Formula 1 World Championship and the drivers who led their team to victory from the brink of collapse.

It’s certainly a reflection of the times we find ourselves in; following the global success of Netflix’s hit docuseries Drive to Survive, fans of the world’s premier motorsport seemingly can’t get enough of the racing action.

From record-breaking sales in all three American circuits this year to an astronomical increase in TV viewership, Formula 1 is continuing to have its moment. It’s why Netflix is trying to replicate the so-called ‘Drive to Survive effect’ with shows such as Break Point, Full Swing and even a series through the NASCAR 2023 Cup Series Playoffs and the 16 drivers fighting for the Championship.

And now Disney is looking to capitalise on the motorsport mania that continues to sweep through the streaming giants, recruiting everyone’s favourite action hero – and self-proclaimed rev head – Keanu Reeves to present their latest docuseries that explores one of the most remarkable stories in the history of Formula 1.

Jenson Button won the 2009 Formula 1 World Championship with Brawn GP. Image: Getty

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story

In a four-part series that released this week, Reeves is joined by some of the biggest names in the sport, such as Bernie Ecclestone, Christian Horner and of course, Ross Brawn, whose investment of just £1 (~$2 AUD) saved the Honda Formula 1 team on the brink of collapse and lifted it to the best team on the grid.

Throughout the series, Reeves will take keen F1 fans behind the scenes to explore the remarkable story of Brawn’s historic 2009 World Championship. The four-part series will feature interviews with World Champion Jenson Button and his teammate Rubens Barrichello, who would lead the Brawn racing team to victory in its debut F1 season.

RELATED: Martin Brundle’s Best (& Most Cringeworthy) Grid Walks in Formula 1 History

Speaking last year at the British Grand Prix, Reeves said: “We want to tell that remarkable story of [Ross Brawn and Brawn GP]. There is so much to talk about. A friend of mine was telling me the story and I was so struck by it and he was actually working for Brawn back in the day in publicity and he’s a producer/director and so we were like, well let’s tell that story, let’s try and tell that story.”

Brawn GP had emerged from the ashes of the Honda Racing F1 Team, which had withdrawn from Formula 1 amid debilitating financial troubles stemming from the global financial crisis. Ross Brawn, a former F1 engineer, was able to save the team following a string of unsuccessful ventures with other racing teams.

The opening Australian Grand Prix was a triumph, with Button and Barrichello securing Brawn a famous 1-2 during its inaugural outing in Formula 1. Superior race strategy and plucky ingenuity would write this underdog team into F1 folklore, and, as Reeves will explore, deliver one of the most incredible seasons in history.

Keanu Reeves interviewed Jenson Button, Rubens Barrichello and Ross Brawn for the series. Image: Disney

It’s no secret that Reeves is a Revhead; the Matrix star is a committed collector of vintage motorcycles and boasts more than 15 bikes in his celebrated collection; such as a 1973 Norton Commando 850 MK2A and a custom-built Ducati 998 inspired by the The Matrix Reloaded film, to name a few.

And as many were wondering what his next project might be amid fresh rumours he could feature in legendary games designer Hideo Kujima’s latest project or even whether he’ll return for the highly-anticipated sequel to the beloved John Wick saga, The Continental, the American-Canadian actor has certainly been busy this year.

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story is now streaming on Disney+.