Kylian Mbappé Wants Out Of PSG. Where Could He End Up?

Football superstar Kylian Mbappé is once again wanting out of Paris St. Germain, as his relationship with the club has completely broken down, according to multiple reports.

This comes just five months after Mbappé signed a monster deal with the club reportedly worth £507 million (AU$907 million).

The stylish French phenom teased the idea of wanting to play for Real Madrid for the entire 2021-2022 season, but a £154 million (AU$275 million) offer was not enough to coax the star away from Paris.

Despite seriously deepening Mbappé’s pockets, he is unhappy at the club and wants to leave in the January transfer window.

The report began with Spanish publication Marca and was confirmed by both France’s La Parisien and esteemed football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

They reported that the club’s management made a series of promises before Mbappé re-signed, which they have not fulfilled. This includes playing alongside another true striker and recruiting another centre back.

The transfer rumour mill still puts Madrid as the favourites to land the Frenchman, and it’s a deal that makes a lot of sense. The Spanish giants have the money to afford him, and it scratches the Florentino Perez itch of signing football’s biggest names.

However, after the summer’s transfer debacle, it is believed that PSG are parting ways with Mbappé, they will not negotiate with Real Madrid, with the relationship between the two clubs apparently at a complete standstill.

So where will Mbappé go if he does get his wish to leave PSG? And who realistically has the money to afford him? We have created a list of the clubs most likely to land him.

Real Madrid

As we’ve established, Madrid are the frontrunners to sign Kylian Mbappé. He was a boyhood fan of the club and had verbally agreed to join Los Blancos in the summer before PSG offered him the house for him to stay in. The club also missed out on other big forwards last transfer window, such as Erling Haaland.

One of Mbappé’s reasons for wanting out of Paris is also his desire to play beside a true No. 9, something which Madrid has in his fellow countryman Karim Benzema.

But if Mbappé were to join, who’s to say it would be the easiest transition? Madrid already has an abundance of wingers in Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eden Hazard, the first of which has the potential to be a superstar to rival the Frenchman.

Mbappé’s temperamental attitude may also disrupt a successful dressing room culture that has been built by Carlo Ancelloti.

In reality, though, Madrid will not want any of their rivals getting their hands on one of the hottest assets in football at the moment. That is if PSG even let them put in an offer…

Chelsea

Since buying Chelsea in the spring, American owner Todd Boehly has made it clear that he’s willing to break the bank in pursuit of talent. The English club spent over £300 million in the last transfer window, and they would definitely be able to agree to Mbappé’s financial demands should he become interested in a move to London.

After expressing his interest to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, owner Todd Boehly has made it clear that he is keen to go after the big names who can increase ticket and shirt sales – something someone like Mbappé can definitely do.

The club have also just signed Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, who along with Kai Havertz and Armando Broja have the potential to complement Mbappe nicely going forward.

All in all, it is hard to look past the Blues as a potential destination for the young star.

Liverpool

Another rather realistic option. The Reds supposedly went after Mbappé last summer and were close to signing him before he inked a new deal in Paris. Jürgen Klopp has mentioned in the past that he was interested in signing the forward, in a way only he can:

“Of course, we are interested in Kylian Mbappé – we are not blind.” Jürgen Klopp

Joining Liverpool would also give him the chance to immediately contend for the Champions League, under one of the best managers in the world. Mbappé would fill the hole left by the departure of Sadio Mane in the summer.

But with PSG rejecting a Real Madrid offer of £150 million, Liverpool would need to fork out a lot of money to afford the Frenchman; money which they do not necessarily have. Having already spent £60 million on Darwin Nunez in the last transfer window, Liverpool may need to give up some of their prized possessions, such as Mo Salah, to get Mbappé.

Also, with Liverpool currently sitting tenth in this year’s Premier League, the French star may not want to join a team currently competing with the likes of Brentford and Fulham. No offence to Brentford and Fulham of course.

Arsenal

Before joining PSG in 2017, Arsenal were in the running to sign a then 18-year-old Kylian Mbappé. The young star had met with former boss Arsene Wenger and had previously said that joining Arsenal was a “real option for [him]”.

With Arsenal looking like they’ll be the ones to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League this season, Mbappé may be the missing piece to take them back to glory.

That being said, a move to Arsenal is still pretty far-fetched. The Gunners are playing Europa League football this season, which is very much a downgrade from playing in the Champions League with Messi and Neymar.

Also, realistically would Arsenal be able to afford Mbappé? If they were to go for the star, this may come at the expense of one of their key players such as Bukayo Saka or Martin Ødegaard, who have been key to their success so far this season.

Unlikely, but hey, Gunners fans can dream, can’t they?

Bayern Munich

This is perhaps another wildcard to sign him, but a safe option if Mbappé is after consistent domestic league success and Champions League football.

There are some German outlets reporting that Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Parisian forward, even though the move would be fairly un-Bayern of them; they don’t normally go after someone worth that amount of money. They would need to play around with their finances, but with their huge commercial revenue, it may well be possible.

It would also be a hell of a statement for a club that is not sitting in their usual first place atop of the Bundesliga – they are not going anywhere.

Bayern’s interest is merely speculation though and Mbappé’s attitude problems mean that Bayern are not willing to take the risk. If I were Mbappé though, a trip to Oktoberfest every year doesn’t sound too bad.

For those that are wondering, we are not even entertaining the idea of him joining Manchester City. Please don’t do that, Kylian.

Of course, this is all speculation for now. But one thing’s for sure: all eyes will be on the talented Frenchman come January when the mid-season transfer window opens. Even if he doesn’t get his wish to leave so soon, we may get a clearer insight as to which club or clubs will be genuinely willing to stump up the cash.