Man Shares 1 Year Body Transformation Without Going To The Gym Or Dieting

We just love body transformations here at DMARGE. There’s nothing better than seeing blokes who’ve been struggling with their weight and, often, their mental health along with it, find a way to turn it all around. In an effort to share the secrets behind their fitness success so that others can kickstart their own journies, we share some of our favourite stories.

This twenty-six-year-old Redditor — who goes by the username YogSothoth97 — posted progress pictures to the site’s dedicated subreddit, revealing an incredible transformation. Shedding twenty-four pounds (10kg) but, more importantly, getting absolutely shredded, he managed to totally change his look in a single year without lifting weights once.

Here’s how he did it…

WATCH: Crazy Ab Workout To Get You Shredded

Cut, Cut, Cut

When it comes to shedding those pounds, nailing your nutritional game is always the most important and usually most punishing step. You need to partake in a ‘cut’ by maintaining a strict calorie deficit over an extended period of time, just like Zac Efron did before filming Baywatch. Here are some general nutritional guidelines to follow, but bear in mind that nutrition varies from person to person:

Calculate your calories: To lose body fat, you must create a calorie deficit by consuming fewer calories than your body burns. Calculate your daily calorie needs and subtract 250-500 calories per day to create a gradual calorie deficit. Eat plenty of fibre: Fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help keep you feeling full and satisfied during a cut. Stay hydrated: Adequate hydration is essential for optimal health and can also help curb hunger and cravings.

It’s important to note that a successful cut requires patience and consistency. It’s not advisable to try to lose too much body fat too quickly, as this can lead to muscle loss and other health problems. Aim for a gradual, sustainable rate of fat loss, and be sure to listen to your body and adjust your nutrition plan as needed.

While this poster claimed to not be following a “specific diet”, he does get a few of the basics right, including steering clear of UPFs and getting lots of protein in:

“I eat pretty much everything, but I try to limit processed foods and eat at least 300 grams of meat a day (almost always chicken)… Another thing you might find interesting is that for cooking I use lard or ghee. The only supplement I take is AG1 every day and sometimes some protein bars or protein drinks.” YogSothoth97

Get Moving

Where this poster really goes against the grain, however, is that he claims weightlifting wasn’t part of his regimen whatsoever.

This writer would estimate that weightlifting features, even if only to a small extent, in well over 95% of the body transformations we feature, so hearing that this guy found a different way to get those muscle dumping really piqued my interest…

“I never went to the gym, I just started climbing, doing a bit of yoga and going on hikes, and I never stopped. Sometimes I train at home, but I mostly do push ups and pull ups… It doesn’t matter what do you do to work out, just find something that is hard and that you like, and continue doing it until you love it.” YogSothoth97

So there you have it: if you like throwing weights around, then go right ahead. If, however, the thought of rocking up to the gym three times a week (or more) just to move some iron doesn’t appeal, that’s a-ok; the key is to find what a means of moving around that gets you fired up and just keep at it.

Consistency is key, but enjoyment makes it so much easier.