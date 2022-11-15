Brutal Truth Manchester United Left ‘Unsaid’ In Their Cristiano Ronaldo Statement

Manchester United have said they are focusing on “togetherness”, after Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan, which is set to revealed in full this Wednesday and Thursday.

The Red Devils have not yet released a full statement responding to the latest Cristiano drama, but will do so, “after the full facts have been established.”

They continued by saying, “our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built amongst the players, manager, staff and fans.”

What they left unsaid, but seems to be pretty clear to many fans, is that Cristiano appears not to be focussing on continuing the club’s belief and togetherness… Though the Portuguese star might argue brutal truths are what’s needed at United for the club to improve, his interview with Piers Morgan has left a lot of his defenders running out of reasons to excuse his behaviour – even Rio Ferdinand.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not hold back in his interview with Piers Morgan, saying he felt “betrayed” by Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag and that he does not, “have respect for [ten Hag] because he does not show respect for me.”

He was also highly critical of the American owners and the lack of positive improvement in the club amongst an array of other issues.

Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping to win the World Cup with Portugal on his fifth attempt in 2022. Image: @Cristiano

Manchester United has already had to take disciplinary action against Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

The 37-year-old refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham in October, resulting in him being banished from the squad for the next game against Chelsea.

Following the bombshell interview, which some speculate has caused tension between Ronaldo and Manchester United and Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes, it is a near certainty that Ronaldo will be reprimanded more harshly for against the team.

But perhaps this is what Ronaldo wants, his old Manchester United Rio Ferdinand admitted on the Vibe With Five podcast that, “Deep Down, I know for a fact that this has all been manufactured for one thing, and that’s for him to leave the club.”

The Portuguese striker, and United’s former ‘King of the Gym’, may well get his wish, with rumours floating around that the club may well terminate his contract for the interview.

With the team stressing the “togetherness” aspect of the squad, it is likely that even if his contract is not terminated, Manchester United may find be able to find a suitable club to punt the forward on to in the January transfer window, once he returns from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Or perhaps Erik ten Hag may stoop to Ronaldo’s pettiness, keeping the player in the club and simply refuse to give him any gametime – similar to the Gareth Bale’s predicament at Real Madrid in the latter end of his time there.

All things considered, whatever Manchester United’s official response will be, we will likely never see Cristiano Ronaldo in a Manchester United shirt ever again.