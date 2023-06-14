Mo Salah Shows Shredded Summer Bod On Sun-Soaked Superyacht

Written by Ben Esden

We’re used to seeing shredded athletes – even burly billionaires – posting their images on socials media, but Mo Salah’s recent holiday snap has got everyone saying the same thing: how is he keeping himself so ripped during the off-season?

Liverpool’s star forward Mohamed “Mo” Salah has been enjoying some well-earned time off following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season. But clearly, Mo’s not letting himself go as he blows off a little steam travelling around on a sun-soaked super yacht.

The Premier League star has enjoyed a dramatic body transformation in recent years, going from a slender-framed winger to the modern-day Egyptian God we know today. His work ethic and discipline are well documented, with the star implementing a rigid fitness regime that he follows religiously.

He’s even revealed that “two rooms in [my] house are dedicated to different fitness machines, bodybuilding,” so that he can exercise outside of regular training to maintain his statuesque physique.

“I am constantly looking to improve my physical condition.” Mohammed Salah

Mohammed Salah is dedicated to maintaining his peak performances on the pitch. Image: Getty

Salah offers a revealing insight into the personal lives of professional athletes and the way they look after themselves when left to their own devices. With their clubs, players enjoy highly structured diets and meal plans, specifically curated to each individual’s needs to keep match fit during the season.

And with a rigorous fixture list, teams are playing competitive fixtures up to three times a week, with little to no time for effective recovery, requiring whole armies of conditioning coaches, physiotherapists, nutritionists, chiropractors and masseurs just to keep elite footballers match-fit during the busier months.

Such is the importance placed on the overall health and condition of modern Premier League footballers, that even Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City’s physiotherapists are available to star forward, Erling Haaland, “24 hours a day,” to keep him firing on all cylinders.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has physiotherapists available to him 24 hours a day. Image: Getty

Clearly, the good old days of the old-school ideas of football through the ’80s and ’90s are gone, when players would enjoy drinks before a game, celebrate wins with KFC bargain buckets and even light up a cigarette on the bench without any regard for match fitness and performance.

It’s a far cry from coaches of the modern game who place so much emphasis on nutrition and health that they leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of peak performance. Antonio Conte reportedly even banned ketchup for the Tottenham Hotspur players – followed shortly by attacking football – immediately after taking over at the North London club in an effort to improve their efficacy on the pitch.

The jury’s still out as to whether Conte was right… But it’s clear this shift in nutritional focus has been instrumental to the collective successes of clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City in recent years, allowing players to compete at the highest level in all competitions throughout the year.