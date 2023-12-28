Football’s Answer To ‘Formula 1: Drive To Survive’ Hits Netflix This Month

Netflix has released the trailer for its latest offering to its celebrated sports docuseries collection, exploring the epic journey of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from the perspectives of the men who risked it all for glory.

I’m struggling to think of any media organisation that’s killing the docuseries game quite like Netflix. From Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Break Point and Full Swing, the global streaming giants have dropped banger after banger within its growing library of sports content.

This is in addition to Netflix’s public intention to also move into the lucrative lives sports space, hosting a first-ever (and original) live sports event with Formula 1 drivers and PGA Tour pros ahead of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

In short, they’re killing it… and sports fans can’t get enough.

The global success of Netflix’s sports series Drive to Survive has introduced Formula 1 to millions of new fans all over the world, exploring the evolving narratives and excruciatingly high stakes of the fastest sport on the planet. It’s made stars out of F1’s drivers, with characters such as Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen enjoying increased fame through Netflix’s personality-led series.

It’s no surprise then to see Netflix continue this trend and make significant inroads into the biggest sport in the world.

“Our planet unites around its ultimate game.” Peter Drury, FIFA World Cup commentator

Every four years, 32 nations descend onto the world’s biggest stage, competing for the singular most-coveted prize in sport to cement their legacy within the storied history of football. Led by their country’s herculean captains, Argentina, France, Brazil, England and more walked out on the pitch in Qatar knowing that every player was on his own journey and dreaming of FIFA World Cup glory.

But as in all sport, there can only ever be one winner and the stakes have never been higher.

WATCH The trailer for Netflix’s new series Captains of the World below.

Featuring first-hand accounts from Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modrić, Harry Kane, Gareth Bale and more, Netflix’s latest docuseries Captains of the World is an in-depth look at the epic story of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from the perspectives of the men who sacrificed everything to lead their countries to victory.

Captains of the World is streaming on Netflix from 30 December 2023.