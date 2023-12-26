Plus Size Plane Passenger Wants Free Seats For Fat People

We’re no strangers to the trials and tribulations of air travel here at DMARGE: unwelcome treatment from cabin crew, microscopic steaks, and cheese rolls that look like they’d leave a mouse with their tummy rumbling have all caused customers upset in recent memory.

But one aspect of flying that has caused awkwardness, discomfort, and difficulty for many years without a firm resolution has been the best way to accommodate passengers of size, who often find that the sardine-inspired seating in economy cabins around the world doesn’t adequately fit them.

We covered Jae’lynn Chaney’s efforts to make flying easier and more accessible for larger flyers earlier in the year, but now her campaign has received some additional exposure after Southwest Airlines’ 30-year-old ‘customer of size’ policy generated some viral videos and resulting discourse on TikTok earlier in the month.

What Is The ‘Customer Of Size’ Policy

Southwest’s policy allows passengers to purchase any additional seats they might require due to their size ahead of their flight and then receive a full refund for those tickets once their journey has been completed, as explained by CNN.

This allows the airline to “ensure we can accommodate all Customers on the flight for which they purchased a ticket and avoid asking Customers to relinquish their seats for an unplanned accommodation.”

Alternatively, passengers can speak to an agent working at their designated departure gate and receive complementary seating from there. Both these policies allow the airline to manage loads and maintain higher levels of customer satisfaction across the board.

TikTok users have swept the platform demanding that this policy be rolled by airlines across the nation, some even suggesting that it should be legislated at the federal level. @KimmyStyled had this to say:

“It should be the industry norm… Flying is public transportation and should be more comfortable and accessible for all people including fat and disabled people.” @KimmyStyled

Jae’lynn Chaney’s Petition

Back in April, we covered Jae’lynn Chaney’s efforts to get a petition signed that detailed a number of demands for the FFA inspired by her previously painful experiences flying as a plus-sized passenger, which she recounts as follows:

“Being forced to occupy only one seat can result in pain and vulnerability to poor treatment from fellow passengers, including hateful comments, disapproving looks, and even refusal to sit next to them. This mistreatment of plus-size passengers is unacceptable, and it highlights the urgent need for better policies that protect the dignity and rights of all passengers, regardless of size.” Jae’lynn Chaney

Her demands for the FAA included but were not limited to requesting:

Privision of accessible additional seats: All plus-size passengers should be provided with an extra free seat, or even two or three seats depending on their size, to accommodate their needs and ensure their comfort during the flight.

All plus-size passengers should be provided with an extra free seat, or even two or three seats depending on their size, to accommodate their needs and ensure their comfort during the flight. Reimbursement : Airlines should offer a refund for plus-size passengers who purchase additional seats independently. This should be a straightforward process that can be accessed online or through customer service.

: Airlines should offer a refund for plus-size passengers who purchase additional seats independently. This should be a straightforward process that can be accessed online or through customer service. Accommodations: Airlines must provide additional airport assistance to plus-size travellers if necessary, including wheelchair assistance and priority boarding. Airlines should also create accommodations for larger passengers, such as larger bathrooms, seat belt extenders, and alternative seating arrangements.

Chaney has said in recent days that the petition has received over 3,000 new signatures as a result of the TikTok chatter, bringing the total to over 40,000 signatures. Other than Southwest, Alaska Airlines is understood to be te only other US carrier that offers a comparable policy, but Chaney would still like to see further moves towards a system like Canada’s, revolving around a “one person, one fare” approach.

Unspriispringly, reactions to Chaney’s work as well as the discourse on TikTok has been mixed. For what it’s worth, this is my two cents:

As a tall man who always gets incredibly uncomfortable on flights with my knees either rammed into the meal tray in front of me, cutting into my skin, or up around my ears as I attempt to fold myself into a seat that clearly wasn’t designed for me, I can see where this lady is coming from.

How to use @southwestair customer of size policy. Southwest is the only airline that allows you a second seat at no extra cost even if the flight is FULLY booked. You HAVE to use it at the departing gate when you start your journey. If you don't use it going out you cant use it flying back. Go to the departing gate agent and kindly ask them to use the customer of size policy. I've done this a dozen times and never had an issue or been denied. They will print you a new ticket + a second ticket to put down on your free seat. You will also be allowed to pre board! Enter the aircraft, get your seatbelt extender, and grab your seat! I place the ticket in the seat next to me. I always take the window seat. If anyone tries to sit it in I kindly let them know I have two seats booked. To be honest I almost never get approached because no one wants to sit in the middle seat next to a fat person on a plane 🙃. I've heard from others sometimes southwest will just put customer of size in your account so anytime you approach the main ticket gate you'll get both your tickets at once but this hasn't happened to me yet. I think this has to do with how "visibly fat" you are. Public airplanes are public transportation and should be accessible and comfortable for us all. I applaud @southwestair for being the only airline with a fair and humane way of flying fat passengers with dignity. We shouldn't have to pay for two seats. Seats should be larger for all people including tall and pregnant passengers. Since airlines got deregulated it's been an ADA nightmare. Airlines should also allow wheelchairs in the cabin esp power wheelchairs. This is an access issue at the end of the day and discriminatory to fat and disabled customers.

I don’t think I should have to pay hundreds of dollars for extra legroom every time I get onto a plane; I think the planes should be more generously designed with passenger comfort – rather than maximum airline shareholder profit – in mind.

The issue here is that people assume obesity is a choice. Though this is often true, it isn’t always the case: people can become overweight for a number of reasons beyond their control including medical issues, mental health issues, or learning disabilities.

As such, I think a little more sympathy – or at least, a more open mind – wouldn’t go amiss amongst the anonymous online hordes who are always quick to criticise. Moreover, I’ve got a funny feeling that if we really broke down the US government’s tax expenditure, we could find some questionable purchases that add up a lot quicker than a few airline seats… but that’s for another day.

For now, sit back, relax, and pass me that seatbelt extender.