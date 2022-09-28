Australian Traffic Controller Reveals Her Unbelievable Salary

A TikTok video is doing the rounds, revealing how much one Australian traffic controller gets paid, and boggling minds in the process.

Banker. Stock trader. Lawyer. Celebrity coke dealer. There are a few jobs you associate with racks of cash, but traffic controller isn’t one of them. Until now: a 19-year-old Australian traffic controller, Nyah Covey, has taken to TikTok to share how much she gets paid. And, wow: it’s a lot.

“What I make a week as a traffic controller,” the video begins. Nyah goes on to explain she earns $700 (thanks to penalty rates) on a Sunday, $400 on a Monday, $400 on a Tuesday, $400 on a Wednesday, $400 on Thursday and $400 on Friday, working 12 hours each day.

WATCH: Traffic Controller Reveals How Much She Gets Paid

That’s $2,700 in a week ($10,800 a month), before tax. Before you start reeling at how great that is, Nyah says the job is not as easy as people think, saying it can be both boring and dangerous. “We are risking our lives,” she told one commenter on TikTok. “People don’t understand what we actually do!”

“It’s not just holding a sign.” Nyah Covey

“A lot of people think traffic controller is easy but there are a lot of hard and stressful days especially if we’re out working on a highway.”

“We get abused, people don’t obey the rules.” Nyah Covey

She also said the work is regular at the moment, while admitting sometimes it can get quiet (“definitely some weeks that are quiet but the busy weeks make up for it”).

When asked if she enjoyed it she said: “Yeah I love it.”

As 7news.com.au reports, last year, Maria Kefalas, a traffic controller from Melbourne warned aspiring traffic controllers the gig wasn’t as cushy as some TikTok videos make it out to be.

Aside from having to stand about in the rain, she also reportedly said: “What they don’t tell you is… You can have a whole month with no work and then a whole month straight with work. Traffic control has got to be the most inconsistent job I’ve ever done in my life.”

Food for thought.