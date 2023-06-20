Watch How A $525 Million Superyacht Stows Its Luxury Toys

Written by Finlay Mead

Superyachts are the ultimate toy for the superrich, an embodiment of wealth beyond most of our wildest dreams and a chance for ever-competitive billionaires to flex on one another all summer long. Naturally, however, one toy is never enough; every superyacht needs a whole host of gizmos and gadgets that can provide its lucky owners with endless entertainment during their listless days at sea. Watch how one such vessel keeps those toys safe and sound…

After Jeff Bezos’ $700m superyacht was spotted under sail for the first time and, shortly afterwards, revealed to have a $100m ‘support yacht’ that carried around all of the Amazon founder’s favourite boys’ toys, you’d be forgiven for thinking that that’s about as slick as luxury gadget storage can get. That’s where the Ahpo comes in, which may have just pipped Bezo’s boat to the post with its incredibly high-tech stowing system.

Originally known as Project Enzo during its construction at the renowned German shipyard Lürssen, Ahpo underwent an extensive five-year build process after a Jamaican owner who had previously owned the impressive Lürssen yacht Quattroelle decided he wanted an even grande nautical specimen to his name. A requirement of the said specimen was to be its top-of-the-line stowing system, which a newly released video shows in action…

WATCH: The Apho’s built-in crane emerges to lift a jet-ski safely onboard.

Recently sold for an eye-watering $360 million USD ($525 million AUD), Italian design firm Nuvolari-Lenard lent their expertise to both the interior and exterior design of Ahpo, resulting in an avant-garde but notably unconventional vessel. The boat boasts a ‘beach club’ with mosaic spa, bamboo-walled treatment rooms, Turkish bath, sauna, and a drop-down sea terrace within. It also has four luxurious pools, a state-of-the-art gym, and a number of lavish lounges.

The owner’s deck features a split-level suite along with four staterooms, while additional staterooms and lounges — as well as an IMAX Dolby cinema — are provided for the comfort of guests. The interior design of Ahpo draws heavily on Asian styles: soft pastel pinks and sage greens adorn many of the rooms, while bursts of gold and white marble appear in others. Silk wallpaper, intricate hand embroidery, and elaborate inlays depicting flying flamingos, gingko leaves, and red maple trees complete the lavish look.

Available for charter at the modest sum of $2.75 million USD per week, Apho can accommodate up to sixteen guests, along with a professional crew of twenty-four. Ahpo is also equipped with a fully commercial helipad so that you can seamlessly transition from the country estate or penthouse suite right onto the top deck.

With its state-of-the-art stowing system that would make even the most hedonistic of Bond villains green with envy, Apho sets a new bar for off-land opulence.