Daniel Radcliffe Shakes Off Harry Potter Past With Weird New Role

The first trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has dropped and it looks like Daniel Radcliffe will finally break free from his Harry Potter shackles…

For some child actors, no matter what they do they can’t seem to escape the role that first made them famous.

Take Daniel Radcliffe as an example; the actor reached global fame at just eleven years old for playing Harry Potter in the beloved franchise based on the best-selling book series of the same name.

Radcliffe hasn’t played Harry Potter since 2011 and has seriously branched out by playing a wild variety of different characters over the years – including a troubled man obsessed with horses (Equus), a corpse (Swiss Army Man), a bubbly, singing window washer (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) and a timid angel (Miracle Workers).

And yet, most people still think of Radcliffe as “the boy who lived”. But all that is about to change; Radcliffe is set to star in the upcoming film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – a satirical biopic based on Grammy-winner ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s rise to fame.

WATCH: The official trailer for ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’…

The first trailer for the film has just dropped and it looks like Radcliffe has taken a serious dose of Polyjuice Potion to transform into Yankovic. Complete with a curly mullet, a thick moustache and a Californian accent, Radcliffe may shake off his Harry Potter past once and for all.

Yankovic himself agrees; the parody singer said in a statement earlier this year, “I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story also stars Evan Rachel Wood, of Westworld fame, as pop icon Madonna and Rainn Wilson, best known for playing Dwight in The Office, as Yankovic’s mentor.

The film is set to be released on the 4th of November on The Roku Channel and in the meantime, you can watch the trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story above. It’s wonderfully weird…