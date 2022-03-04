Everything You Need To Know About The Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Movie

Everyone has heard of Harry Potter. Whether you were a fan of the books or movies, it’s a franchise that truly defined a generation. Avid Potter fans will know all about the eighth Harry Potter story, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child but if you’re not familiar, read on.

In 2016, J.K. Rowling (the author of the Harry Potter books) partnered with BAFTA-winner Jack Thorne and Tony-winner John Tiffany to write a play that would continue Harry’s story nineteen years after the main events of the seventh book/film. The play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child premiered at the Palace Theatre in London on the 30th of July 2016 and went on to win multiple Olivier and Tony awards.

Fans are dying for the ‘Cursed Child’ play to be adapted into a film. Image Credit: Manuel Harlan.

The play is critically acclaimed but the script, which was released publicly as a book, has not been reviewed favourably by some Harry Potter fans but this is because the play is rather visual and really needs to be seen rather than read; hence, why a film adaptation would be incredible.

Will they make a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie?

There’s been no official confirmation whether Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be made into a film; although there have been cryptic hints that some sort of Harry Potter film – that’s not a part of the Fantastic Beasts franchise – is in the works.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, WarnerMedia Chief Jason Kilar said there were plans to expand the Harry Potter franchise. Unfortunately, Kilar didn’t say too much more about these plans but many rumours are circulating and point to either a live-action Harry Potter reboot in the form of a television series or a film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Furthermore, Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter films, told Variety that he’d “love to direct ‘The Cursed Child’ [movie]. It’s a great play”. Columbus also mentioned it’d be easy to cast as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson are virtually the right ages to reprise their respective roles.

How can I watch Harry Potter and the Cursed Child?

Currently, you can only watch Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on the stage; at least until a movie is announced. Multiple productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are currently running around the world though, so you can go and see the play if you travel to Melbourne, London, New York, San Francisco or Hamburg.

Alternatively, you can read the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child script/book. Or watch all eight original Harry Potter films on Binge.

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint played Hermione, Harry and Ron for all eight movies and are now the appropriate age to reprise those roles if a ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ film was made. Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The Cast & Crew

Again, as no film adaptation has been announced there’s no official cast or crew for the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie. Of course, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson reprising their roles as Harry, Ron and Hermione would be incredible; so, let’s all keep our fingers crossed!

The play’s original cast had Jamie Parker star as Harry Potter – Parker even won the prestigious Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his performance – while Paul Thornley played Ron Weasley, Noma Dumezweni played Hermione Granger, Poppy Miller played Ginny Potter, Alex Price played Draco Malfoy, Sam Clemmett played Albus Severus Potter and Anthony Boyle played Scorpius Malfoy.

The Plot

As aforementioned, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child takes place nineteen years after the main events of Deathly Hallows and follows both Harry and his son, Albus as they struggle; Harry with his past and PTSD flashbacks to his seven-year-long war with Voldemort and Albus with living up to his family’s legacy during his first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The ‘Cursed Child’ plot mainly revolves around Harry and his son Albus. Image Credit: Manuel Harlan

Read Next