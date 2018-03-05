It takes time of year again when the who’s who descend on the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. This year it looks like 3 Billboards starring Sam Rockwell and Francis McDormand will be the film to beat. Perhaps the weird world of The Shape of Water might pip them? We’ll soon see.

Like every year before, we’ve chosen our selection of the best-dressed gentlemen to hit the Oscars red carpet. Unlike the Golden Globes, it appears the message of #metoo has been parked in place of the usual Oscars flair and colour. Rest assured, the message will be loud and clear in the speeches.

A few brave souls like Darrell Britt-Gibson (in pink!), Chadwick Boseman and Mahershala Ali have dared to be different. In more traditional tuxedo trends we see the navy tuxedo has made a comeback.

Common continues to do his best in classic black-tie attire and Christopher Plummer cuts a stately figure in a shawl collar navy tuxedo. It’s good to see that good style is timeless.

