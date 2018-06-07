Barber shops are currently trending harder than undercuts and activewear, so we’ve decided to round up our Melbourne favourites. If you’re a purist who likes to visit Cousin Gino in Moorabbin; you’ll hate this list; but if you live near civilisation, you’ll be stoked. In no particular order, here are the 8 coolest barber shops in Australia’s most impossible-to-dress-for state.

Captains of Industry

One of the older establishments in Melbourne’s city is Captains of Industry with resident cutter Sam Fordyce clipping hair at Captains of Industry for over six years. Here you can get a wash, shave, buzz or an easy tidy up. Backed by the motto “Classic men’s grooming never goes out of style,” never pass up an opportunity to visit the Captain.





Pickings & Parry

If you find yourself in Gertrude St, Collingwood, then drop by one of the coolest barber shops in Melbourne to see the boys at Pickings & Parry. In addition to some sweet heritage workwear clothing, the boys can offer you the full barber service. The shop is packed with motorbikes, vintage watches and handlebar moustaches, so it’s a really interesting visit. Oh and you can grab a whiskey with your shave. Tell them D’Marge sent you for a free slap across the chops.



The Bearded Man

This place is more than a barber’s shop: it’s a veritable, male focussed lifestyle offering. Upscale and friendly, The Bearded Man is a relaxing abode with great tunes and a bigger coffee selection than you can throw a latte at. And the barbering is clearly at the core of the business. Backed by 14 years of experience across Europe and South America, the bearded men have put together their favourite techniques, products and finishing touches to offer customers top notch haircuts, beard trims and wet shaves.





Kings Domain

Kings Domain is the go-to barber shop south of the Yarra. The place has been offering its trademark “superior cuts” since 2013, and is often booked solid with guys grabbing haircuts, clips or cut-throat shaves. Kings Domain also stock a good range of combs, hair products and other metrosexual accessories. Located just a short walk from South Yarra station and Chapel St., Kings Domain is a must.





Uncle Rocco’s

If you’re working on the wharfs or slinging second-hand ‘goods’ in Port Melbourne, then Uncle Rocco’s is worth a look. Run by Fab Sfameni it’s a small but great looking space, Uncle Rocco’s is by appointment only though, so don’t just drop in. It’s also closed on weekends so check their website for availability.





Code Black Barber Shop Code Black take pride in their customer service—and it shows. From their personable approach, with your dedicated barber taking you through your whole service; to their integrated vacuum system ensuring no hairs stray down the neck; to their whisky and coffee bar offering a rolling calendar of seasonal tipples—it’s hard to go wrong here. With Scottish oak cutting desks providing a communal atmosphere and bringing back the legacy of the barber as a social hub in the community, we encourage you to check this place out.





Temple Town

Next on our barber shop hit (hot?) list is Mr Tom Farmer from Temple Town. We know a place is a contender when they stock Uppercut pomade, but not only that: this spot is beautifully rustic (old school chairs and all) with lots of new-world barber shop equipment (and love) in the air. You’ll find Temple Town over in Abbotsford.





Drunken Barber

A late entrant in our best Melbourne barbers, Drunken Barber focuses on a no-fuss experience for the gentleman. There’s no need for appointments at Drunken Barber, you just drop in, take a seat and wait your god damned turn. If you’re thirsty have a Boneyard Brew. Cuts start at about $30. You’ll find DB in Smith St Collingwood.

