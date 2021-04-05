We’ve visited a vast majority of barbers in Sydney, enabling us to curate a list of the best barbershops you can visit to get chopped and cropped and to be guaranteed of a first-class service. So whether you’re after a fresh fade haircut, need to trim a long hairstyle, have curly hair that is getting a little unruly or you want to bleach your hair, these are the top Sydney barbers you should be going to.

More importantly, we’ve not only covered Sydney’s CBD barbershops but have a selection for each of Sydney’s main regions, so you’ll no longer have to search for “Sydney barber near me” or ‘men’s haircuts near me’. A fresh trim awaits.

Sydney CBD

Truefitt & Hill

The crème de la crème of prestige and luxury can be found here in the world’s oldest barbershop. Founded in England in 1805, Truefitt & Hill maintain a rich history, having provided impeccable service to the aristocratic gentleman for over two centuries.

The barbering outfit has since expanded into Australia, yet still retains its English heritage and charm. As soon as you walk through the doors, you’re transported back to the old-school barbershop glamour of 19th century London, whilst enjoying the modern expertise of a business with over 210 years of experience.

Services at Truefitt & Hill range from a simple shampoo and cut or a traditional hot towel shave, but for those who want a full pamper, this barber shop also has some experience packages, including VIP access to a Glenfiddich suite.

Address: Shop 7 – Second Floor, Queen Victoria Building, 455 George St, Sydney, 2000

Phone: 04 8188 0070

Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle is the brainchild of Jacob Martin, a former barber in ol’ London Town who made the move to Australia to continue his passion for making guys look great. Having worked in Sydney’s ‘The Barber Shop’, Jacob was able to understand what it was Sydneysiders were after from a barber, and so then invested his own money into launching his own shop. All the classic services are available at Tate & Lyle, whether it be a beard trim or a new style cut, or, if you fancy a little indulgence, you can opt for a luxury shave & facial.

Address: Shop 1, Macquarie House, 167 Macquarie Street, Sydney, 2000

Phone: 02 8054 2635

The Barberhood

Slick, stylish, sophisticated – just three words synonymous with ‘The Barberhood’. Precision and expertise are abundant in these wood-panelled havens, with the barbering team at either of the two venues being more than happy to listen to each individual client to understand their needs and tailor an experience exclusively for them.

No matter what service you choose, whether it be a traditional style cut, a more modern fade or even just a quick restyle, you’ll receive a scented hot towel, a spritz of cologne and a straight razor clean up on the back of the neck, to help lengthen the time required before you need to head back.

While you’re there, you can even opt for some skincare services, such as a Black Mask, a facial or even a scalp revitaliser.

The Barberhood can get busy though, so it’s worth booking an appointment ahead of time.

Address (O’Connell Street): S3 Wintergarden (via Spring Street), 1 O’Connell Street, Sydney, 2000

Phone: 02 9247 4583

Address (Martin Place): 5 Martin Place, Sydney, 2000

Phone: 02 9223 9952

The Barber Shop

Come for the haircut, stay for the cocktails. How so? you may ask. Well, The Barber Shop is not only a well-appointed shop to get your haircut, with all the conventional services available, including clipper cuts, fades, hot towel shaves and beard styling, but head through the door at the back and you’re greeted by an award-winning cocktail bar. Surprise!

Cocktails may be on the menu, but the bar out the back of The Barber Shop is definitely one that gin-lowers will want to visit, with over 700 on the menu. If the idea of a cocktail doesn’t appeal to you – hey, they’re not for everyone – then The Barber Shop also has a Barangaroo location that is alcohol (or at least, full cocktail bar) free.

Address: 89 York Street, Sydney, 2000

Phone: 02 8096 1481

Uptown Barbers

Uptown Barbers is all about offering a premium and traditional barber experience, for prices that won’t make a dent in your wallet. But don’t think the affordable prices will mean a sub-par haircut, far from it. Uptown’s client-focused attitude is what really earns them a place on this list; offering free consultations within a chic and modern store is a barber who is ready to meet your highest expectations.

Located in the heart of the CBD and open from early morning until evening, Uptown Barbers is designed specifically for the modern working man.

Address: Suite 12 – Level 2, 428 George Street, Sydney, 2000

Phone: 1 800 UP TOWN

Eastern Suburbs

Barberians Bondi Junction

The team behind this Bondi Junction salon have combined an expert, energetic team with sleek interior design to create a barbershop brimming with finesse and style.

Situated within the Westfield shopping centre, this barbershop exhibits an intimate allure, by way of bouji leather seats and musky wooden shelving. The service these barbers provide, however, really packs a punch! Expect to find a combination of highly experienced barbers and premium grooming services that result in Barberians being a guaranteed hit!

Address: Shop 3070 – Level 3, 500 Oxford St, Bondi Junction, 2022

Phone: 02 9389 5737

Badlambs Bondi

With the tagline “Sharp Cuts & Good Tunes” Badlambs is more than just a barbershop, it’s a tour of musical culture! Opened by Tony Mellis, Badlambs hosts an array of British and Aussie antiques, bric-a-brac and local artworks.

During your appointment, expect spontaneous performances from local musicians, as the in-shop piano invites both organised and impromptu jams. Head down to Bondi Beach for a quality cut and even better banter!

Address: 132 Glenayr Avenue, Bondi Beach, 2026

Phone: 02 8836 6306

The Emporium Barber

In 2011, The Emporium Barber set out on a mission to revolutionise men’s grooming. And boy, did they deliver. Initially setting up shop in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, The Emporium Barber garnered enough success to move down the coast to Sydney.

Not your traditional barbershop, The Emporium offers monobrow waxing, threading and facials designed especially for men, alongside the usual suite of haircut and barbering services.

The signature Emporium Barber Experience includes a consultation, cut, shave and freshen up, not to mention a beer on arrival. If beer isn’t your thing, you visit the in-store espresso bar for a premium serving of Toby’s Estate coffee.

Address:

Shop G10, 180 Campbell Parade, Bondi Beach, 2026

Phone: 04 4801 0800

Mister Chop Shop

Realising that the modern man can be incredibly particular about his grooming regime, Mister Chop Shop takes pride in the bespoke experience which they offer customers.

Appointments begin with a full hair and scalp consultation, partnered with a cold boutique beer or freshly made coffee in hand, before your barber gets to work injecting some style and sophistication into your look.

The shop itself rocks exposed brick walls, 50’s style leather chairs and an overall grungy vibe, which provides the background to the warm, professional service.

Address: 433 Crown Street, Surry Hills, 2010

Phone: 02 9310 2888

The Happy Sailors Barbershop

With old saloon music playing in the background, paraphernalia from bygone eras, and walls adorned with classic sailor tattoos and 70s haircuts, The Happy Sailor’s Barbershop is a true blast from the past.

Backed up by 18 years of experience, Nathan, the founder proves that you don’t need an extensive service list to compete with the best of the best, in fact, he only offers two services: a haircut and a buzzcut. Bookings essential.

Address: 748 Bourke Street, Redfern, Sydney, 2016

Phone: 02 9690 1452

Inner West

Tooth & Nail

Whilst many barbershops aim to create a traditional experience, this Marrickville joint focuses instead on creating a modern, progressive atmosphere. This gender-neutral utopia provides a safe space that welcomes everyone from all walks of life!

Tooth & Nail work in 15-minute time slots so customers pay for how much time the appointment will take, rather than a set price for the service, after all, a style cut for one man may be quicker and easier than someone who is slightly more particular.

Oh, and don’t forget to say hello to Brando, the salon’s resident dog.

Address: 373 Enmore Road, Marrickville, Sydney, 2204

Phone: 02 9516 5213

Mr Wolf Barber Shop

Do you miss the days of swing jazz tinkling out of an old-fashioned radio? If an authentic 1930’s experience is what you’re after, head on down to Mr Wolf Barber Shop to be welcomed in with a complimentary tinnie of Young Henry’s.

Great tunes and a crack team of barbers who are fully dedicated to the craft make this a tough spot to beat for both expertise and atmosphere. No appointment is necessary.

Address: 22 Enmore Road, Newtown, Sydney, 2042

Phone: 04 2056 5959

Mister Hipster Barbershop

Funky vibes and top-notch banter, Mister Hipster Barbershop is the definition of cool. The team combine humour with on-point precision to provide an expert service which will leave you looking and feeling great.

A slick, airy space with hanging shelves, luxury sofas and bare brick walls, this barbershop is the ultimate fusion of modern style and homely indulgence. Offering both classic and trendy haircut, Hanan, the owner, definitely knows his stuff. Appointments are necessary.

Address: Shop 1/ 612 – 622 King Street, Newtown, Sydney, 2042

Phone: 02 9519 9994

Barberchino

What’s better than a top-quality haircut? A top-quality haircut with a top-quality coffee! Barberchino has blended two of Sydneysiders’ biggest passions; forming a crew of the best barbers and the best baristas to create a barbershop that’s sure to impress.

With cuts from just $20, and a coffee shop that stocks a range of cakes, baklava, protein balls, Barberchino offers a unique concept and is an essential experience for those visiting Sydney.

Address: 168 Enmore Road, Enmore, Sydney, 2042

Phone: 04 3352 0886

South Sydney

Gents & Rascals Barbershop

Good vibes, good music, good cuts. You know you’ll be in safe hands with the Gents & Rascals team, as the relaxing atmosphere and precise attention to detail of the barbers are second to none.

With the mantra ‘look good, feel good’, this vibrant addition to the Maroubra barbershop scene regularly posts offers and deals on their Facebook page.

Address: 2/ 112 – 114 Boyce Road, Maroubra, Sydney, 2035

Phone: 02 8957 8211

Tidory’s Barber Shop

A southern suburbs classic, Tidory’s Barber Shop has amassed an army of loyal customers due to the professional, reliable quality of their service. The friendly staff provide a wide range of services and are skilled at cutting a variety of hair types for a reasonable price.

The chilled atmosphere and dependable service are sure to have you returning time and time again.

Address: 476 Bunnerong Road, Matraville, 2036

Phone: 02 9661 4024

Men’s Republic Barbers

Men’s Republic Barbers does not want to be simply known as a barbershop, but rather a fully equipped gentlemen’s lounge. When you arrive you’ll be treated to a complimentary scotch whilst relaxing in the cosy space equipped with Fox Sports.

Not only the perfect place for a quality cut, but Men’s Republic also offers a colouring service to cover greys for just $30! Catering for all ages, these friendly barbers are known for providing exceptional service to everyone from 1 to 101 years old.

Address: 3/15 Surf Road, Cronulla, 2230

Phone: 02 9523 8941

Bada Bing Baber Shop

‘Quality not quantity. Precision and consistency’ is the motto at this Cronulla-based outlet. The team at Bada Bing Barber Shop have gained a solid reputation for sharp cuts at a decent price, you’ll be able to tell you’re in safe hands just from the number of repeat customers in the shop. Open six days a week, this avant-garde space is committed to excellence but still manages to provide speedy and efficient service!

Address: 11/2 Surf Road, Royal Surf Arcade, Cronulla, 2230

Phone: 0406 661 222

Western Sydney

Chuffed Men’s Grooming

Chuffed Men’s Grooming specialises in premium hair and beard care, using traditional barbering techniques but with a distinctly modern twist. The Chuffed team don’t cut corners (only hair and beards, lol) when it comes to scalp maintenance; the barbers here are experts in haircare and compliment your service with nuggets of knowledge so you can boost your hair health at home!

A haircut and beard package costs only $70 and the shop is pet-friendly, so feel free to bring your pup along!

Address: 19 – 21 Wentworth Street, Parramatta, 2150

Phone: 04 0490 8655

The Barber Workshop

Take a moment to appreciate the retro design fused with urban grunge at The Barber Workshop in Parramatta. What sets this place apart is the team’s ability to work their magic on all hair types; the service list includes colouring and chemical straightening in addition to cuts, facial waxing and beard care.

Portraits of sporting and pop culture legends adorn the walls, ensuring you leave with a motivation boost a fresh cut to match.

Address: Shop 24a/ 48 George Street, Parramatta, 2150

Phone: 02 9635 8400

The Men’s Room Barber

Minimalism is king in everything except the service within the confines of The Men’s Room’s edgy aesthetic. The monochrome tones and bare brick walls provide the backdrop to elite haircuts, fades and expert maintenance advice from barbers who really know how to look after their clients.

Boasting the highest levels of cleanliness and professionalism, this is the stylish saloon of the 21st century.

Address: 3/ 65 Cowper Street, Granville, 2142

Phone: 02 8626 1194

North Sydney

The Barber Shop Manly

The Barber Shop Manly has three gung-ho barbers on standby just waiting to treat you to a first-class service. The guys will listen to whatever hairstyle ideas you have and will either oblige or politely recommend you try something else that may suit you better. Prices are fair and service range from fade haircuts to crew cuts to beard trims and waxing.

Address: 11a/74-78 The Corso, Manly, 2095

Phone: 0470 207 130

M. Barber Manly

M. Barber Manly prides itself on the fact many of the staff who started at the store when it opened in 2001 are still around today, meaning you can be confident you’ll be able to visit the same barber for your haircut time and time again. Relationships with customers are what keeps M. Barber motivated, and they’re more than happy to give you a fade haircut, buzz cut or if you have a longer hairstyle, the team will be able to tame it to ensure it stays luscious for longer.

Address: Shop 2, 22A Darley Road, Manly, 2095

Phone: 0403 891 890

Captain Sip Sop’s

Captain Sip Sop’s is more than just a barber shop. It’s a retail boutique for its own range of clothing and a dealer of Thomas Surfboards. The Captain Sip Sop name originated in Noosa Heads, QLD (also the home of Thomas Surfboards) with the opening of a store in 2012, with the Manly shop coming two years later in 2014. The team within the barber shop can carry out all the traditional style cuts and will cater to your every whim. Remember though, it runs on an appointment-only basis.

Address: 32 Pittwater Road, Manly, 2095

Phone: 0478 156 652

Al’s Place

For a no-fuss experience and a man committed to his craft, head to Al’s Place. Whether you’re after a fade haircut, want to lop off your long locks or you have an afro that you want pruning to perfection, Al’s can do it all. And if you love the cut you receive (which we’re sure you will) you can even walk away with your own piece of Al’s Place merchandise to spread the word.

Address: 39 Belgrave Street, Manly, 2095

Phone: 0478 731 861

Plaza Barber Shop

If old school charm and corny jokes are your jam, Plaza Barber Shop’s team of Italian barber will have you laughing the roof off. It’s not as common anymore to find barbers who are willing to have lengthy conversations with you, but the team at Plaza thrive on it, and will even break out into song if they feel so inclined. You’ll struggle to find a similar barber experience elsewhere.

Address: 6 Short Street Plaza, Manly, 2095

Phone: 02 9977 6704

Sydney Barber Shops FAQ

How much is a haircut at a Sydney barber shop? Haircut prices at Sydney barber shops can start at around $20 for a trim and $35 for a 45-minute cut. However, some Sydney barber shops offer full packages that include beard trims and facials, and these can demand around $100. What to say to barber for a new haircut? If you want to change up your style, then the best course of action you can take is to be direct. You'll also want to take a photo or two on your phone to show your barber the sort of hairstyle you're after. Don't be afraid to speak up if they are ruining your haircut, the sooner you say something, the higher the chance of it being rectified. What do barbers spray on hair after a haircut? Unless you ask them not to, a barber will usually apply some product to your new haircut to style it. Once styled, they will spray on a holding product, such as hairspray, to keep your new style locked in.

