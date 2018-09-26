Let’s face it, sneakers are today considered the fashion staple of every stylish man’s wardrobe. Renowned for their versatility, advanced material construct, up-market appeal and ability to boost any outfit, sneakers are no longer just for running. With such a dazzling array of silhouettes to choose from, we’ve decided to help out our southern coast friends by collating the best sneaker stores in Melbourne. Braving four seasons in a day with lonely feet will soon be a thing of the past.

Capsule

Shop 27/287 Lonsdale Street

Capsule has set up shop in the Emporium shopping centre, located in the very heart of Melbourne’s CBD. They are home to many sneaker collaborations, especially ones with Asics. What sets these guys apart from the competition is that their online site has a section called ‘Stylistics’, which is a series of photographic blog posts that gives you ideas on how to wear your sneakers and what outfits they could go well with. If you’re ever in need of style inspiration, Capsule is always there to help.

Brands: Adidas, Puma, Diadora, Le Coq Sportif, Asics

124 Shoes

Shop 24/16-30 Russell Place

124 Shoes markets itself as ‘authentic shoes, not for the ordinary’. Indeed, it’s a very fitting mantra to the brand, considering that every single shoe is made with tender loving care – each of them are specifically handpicked from Italy’s finest labels, made by second and third generation shoemakers that have used traditional artisan techniques to make the best shoe possible. If you’re looking for real quality and strong lasting power for your sneakers, look no further than this store. Do note however that all of their collections are Italian brands only.

Brands: BB Washed, Buttero, Primabase, Marsell

Sneakerboy

Shop 1/265 Little Bourke Street

Sneakerboy guarantees a customer experience that you’ll remember long after your feet have slipped into your kicks. They had quite the hype in the lead up to their store openings in Melbourne and Sydney, housing some of the biggest brands including Lanvin, Balenciaga, Kris Van Assche and more. What’s different about this store is that it doesn’t follow the typical retail model. Instead, the place is a showroom display of their stock, where you try on the sneakers in store and then make the purchase online. Wait for a few days and before you know it, your sneakers will have arrived on your doorstep.

Brands: Common Projects, Alexander McQueen, Raf Simons, Filling Pieces, Golden Goose, Onitsuka Tiger, Asics, Undercover, Adidas Originals by Hyke, Adidas, Buscemi, Balenciaga, Puma, Off-White, Reebok, Y3, Pony, Giuseppe Zanotti, Nike, Lanvin, Balenciaga, Kris Van Assche

Up There Store

Level 1/15 McKillop Street

One quaint little Melbourne store that is dedicated to providing a fine selection of globally sourced labels and sneakers for men is Up There. Situated in Melbourne’s CBD as well as two other convenient locations, Up There pitches itself on quality sneakers along with unprecedented product knowledge to back it up. As a bonus, the store also offers online sales and stocks some of the best boutique garments this side of the world.

Brands: Converse, New Balance, Adidas Originals, orSlow

Culture Kings

1 Queens Street

Culture Kings is the perfect destination if you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all things streetwear from snapback hats, crewnecks and of course, sneakers. Shopping there is an indulging experience to the say the least – they have barbers on stand if you’re looking to smooth out your look, along with DJs playing the best tunes from around the world. You’ll be buying sneakers while dropping to the beat all day every day, emerging from the store a whole new man.

Brands: Adidas Originals, Jordan, Nike, Palladium, Supra, Vans, Converse, New Balance, Nike SB, Reebok, Timberland

Hype DC

139 Swanston Street

This store is a top pick if you’re a man who wants the latest street kicks, but doesn’t follow the style trend religiously. What’s great about Hype DC is that they are one of the more widely accessible stores, with locations all over Melbourne. If you’re too lazy to leave the house, don’t fret because they have an online shopping store that you can explore. And if you’re worried that you might be unavailable to pick up your order, Hype DC also offers fast free shipping to your workplace. Not too shabby.

Brands: Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Converse, Nike SB, Lacoste, Asics, Reebok, Puma, Shubar, Onitsuka Tiger, Supra, Converse CONS

Platypus

149-151 Swanston Street

Similar to Hype DC, Platypus is readily accessible with several stores all over Melbourne and over sixty stores in Australia. So regardless of where you live, you’re guaranteed to find one near you. They have a plethora of iconic sneakers brands from around the globe, which is excellent if you’re not one to bounce from store to store in your quest for the perfect sneaker.

Brands: Adidas, Asics, Converse, Le Coq Sportif, New Balance, Nike, Onitsuka Tiger, Palladium, Puma, Skechers, Timberland, Vans

Prime Athletic

188-190 Little Collins Street / 227 Barkly Street / 234 Brunswick Street

Prime Athletic are the people’s shoe store, with only three locations all in Melbourne. First opened in 1997, it’s since become a Melbourne landmark for the style-savvy, attracting customers with its relaxed vibes. They are the little shop that could. More than seventeen years later and they’re still standing against the big guns – a testament to their chilled out approach that doesn’t overwhelm you with fashion jargon. For further assistance, Prime Athletic’s site has a ‘Prime Daily’ section, a hub where blog posts are updated regularly with new products to provide you with daily style inspiration. One of the best Melbourne sneaker stores to check out if you’re new to the whole world of fashion and sneakers.

Brands: Fred Perry, Nike, New Balance, Converse, Asics, Vans, TSPTR

JD Sports

Shop L01, 105 Melbourne Central, Melbourne

JD Sports is the leading sneaker and sport fashion retailer. Hailing from London, JD Sports opened in 2017 with their first flagship store in Melbourne. JD Sports offers many limited edition and exclusive design from adidas Originals and Nike.

Brands: Adidas, Nike, PUMA, Vans, Converse, Fila, Jordan Brand

The Secret Sneaker Store

Shop 220B Level 2 Melbourne

Looking to curate Australia’s sneaker community as Melbourne’s most trustworthy, one-stop-shop for all hype and collectable sneakers and clothing. Secret Sneaker Store looks to bring together all Hypebeasts and Sneakerheads under one unified roof.

Brands: Adidas, Yeezy, Nike x Off White

Marais

Royal Arcade, 314 Little Collins St

Named of the famed ultra hip district in Paris. Marais in Melbourne offers some of the best luxury brands and their sneaker collection is one of the best in the city. Come sale time there’s always bargains to be had here with 50% off most sneaker styles.

BRANDS: Lanvin, Givenchy, Alexander McQueen, Balmain

The Sneaker Laundry

593 Little Lonsdale Street, Melbourne

Get dirty sneakers? Well drop into The Sneaker Laundry to get them cleaned or pick up cleaning solution.

