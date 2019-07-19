You might not think about them all that often, but socks are some of the most important items in your closet. You (should) wear them every day and they’re responsible for separating your stinky, sweaty feet from those gorgeous white sneakers you recently purchased. This important role they play in your wardrobe and the usage they get warrants them as something you ought to splash your cash on every so often.
Apart from their important functional role, socks can become an accessory. Like any accessory, socks can be a great way to show people who you are. Are you that clean-cut American Psycho-esque banker? Or your offices resident larrikin? Well, your socks are one way to suggest to others which you might be.
Once you’ve figured that out, you’re ready to check out our list of the best sock brands for men.
Read Next
Happy Socks
Since 2008, Happy Socks has been making flashy, exciting socks for everyone. Their ultimate aim is to make people happier in their everyday lives. Not only do they look great, Happy Socks are some of the comfiest socks you’ll find.
Frank & Oak
Frank & Oak believe that the current trends of the fashion industry as a whole are unstainable and unethical. To combat this, they offer products that are ethically responsible and environmentally sustainable.
Pantherella
Since 1937, Pantherella has been making high-quality socks for men. They use a range of materials and are available in both subdued and bold patterns. They have an almost invisible, hand-linked toe seams for unparalleled comfort.
Anonymous Ism
Anonymous Ism creates socks from unique materials and patterns with a distinct focus on quality. Their take on socks is very modern and also focuses heavily on comfort.
Charles Tyrwhitt
For decades, Charles Tyrwhitt has been making great business shirts. After broadening their range, they now also offer socks, perfect for any corporate hotshot.
Marcoliani
Marcoliani is based in Milan and pays homage to the traditional sock making techniques in combination with modern designs. They use only the finest fabrics and quality control.
Saturdays NYC
Started by a group of friends in New York City that all shared a passion for surfing, coffee, and art culture, Saturdays NYC is now a brand that embodies those passions. Their socks are minimalistic and ultra-comfortable.
Paul Smith
Famous for his iconic stripes design, Paul Smith has a range of socks that a sophisticated yet flashy. As will all Paul Smith products, they’re made to the highest standards.
New & Lingwood
A gentleman’s outfitter, New & Lingwood is a traditional British menswear outfitter with a twist of modernity. They have an enormous range of socks to suit any style.
London Sock Company
Built on the belief that great socks can inspire confidence, London Sock Co. helps people be the best version of themselves through quality made socks and quintessential English design.