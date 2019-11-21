This 21 Year Old’s Insane Workouts Will Make You Wish You Were Never Born

We all want muscles that ripple like racing yachts, but the demands of life leave many of us looking like deflated dingies – something David Laid, a 21-year-old Estonian-American fitness influencer (and New York model), knows all too well, having gone from ‘zero to hero’ in six years.

The fitness model documented his journey on social media, becoming an Instagram and Youtube personality, primarily known for his transformation videos. He has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram and over 931k subscribers on YouTube.

So: how did he go from ‘skinny kid down the skatepark’ to Adonis? His insane workouts, which he regularly posts on Instagram, are a start. From pull-ups and rope climbs on Venice beach…

… to low volume push workouts (including bench, shoulder press, DB laterals, cable flys and dips)…

… to cable rows and dumbell flys…

… to ridiculous box jumps, David is an inspiration to us all.

David typically trains six days a week for two hours per session and splits his training schedule between push, pull and legs workout sessions. He is also a Gymshark sponsored athlete and a New York based model, reclining for the camera on a freelance basis.

So, how do you get to look like him? One of the most common questions bodybuilders face is whether they are ‘natty’ or on steroids. David Laid, for his part, despite specifically claiming his transformation was natural in early videos, has been accused of being on the gear by jealous internet commenters some internet blogs (see: aretheyonsteroids.com).

As The Famous People reported, “Aretheyonsteroids.com carefully picked out him licking his lips twice during one of his most popular videos while talking about steroids, claiming it to be a psychological evidence that he is lying [when denying steroid use]. Moreover, he goes out of his way to repeatedly defend using steroids stating that it does not make one a bad person.”

“He goes on to say that those steroid users should be condemned who sell products claiming to be natty and those competing professionally. Interestingly, he does neither. Finally, he wore a ‘Half Natty’ hoodie at the Arnold Classic expo, which many interprets as either he was on steroids at some point of time, or he took low doses of steroids.”

“Nevertheless,” The Famous People continued, “most of his critics agree that he doesn’t have any obvious steroid symptoms and it is possible to achieve his physique naturally.” If that aim is on your hit list, we suggest adding a few of his compound workouts to your weekly schedule, whether that be deadlifts…

… or squats.

Then, if you’re not satisfied you can ‘indulge’ in a few more targeted exercises like bicep curls…

… and untargeted exercises like callisthenics…

Then hit the beach and allow the covetous looks to roll in.

Your shredded summer awaits.

