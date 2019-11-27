Whenever we undertake a new type of exercise, one of the first things we do is find out what kit is needed – then learn a bit about the best brands around. Strangely, we rarely consider this when walking! It’s easy to underestimate how much walking we do, whether discovering a new city or strolling around on holiday. Yet rarely do we consider the benefits of the correct footwear as we would with any other activity. And, like it or not, your favourite sneakers are rarely up to the task.

Walking is seen by more and more as a serious and enjoyable form of exercise, and a great way to reduce our carbon footprint – spurred on by incentives such as the 10,000 step challenge.

How Your Walking Shoe Should Fit

This is pretty essential. How a shoe feels on your foot after 30 seconds in a store, compared to two hours into a trail is going to vary. If possible, test new footwear at the end of the day, as this is when your feet are slightly more swollen and in tune with a workout. And, always take the wiggle test, moving your toes around, making sure they are free and unrestricted.

How Often Will You Be Using Your Walking Shoes?

If you’re going to be using your new steppers daily, whether commuting to work or taking the dog on a 5km walk, you’ll want to consider a durable shoe from the likes of York Athletics MFG or On Running. On Running designs are particularly good to use on multiple terrains, with a comfortable yet sturdy sole.

Do You Need Fashionable Walking Shoes?

If you’re trekking across the city on your way to and from work each day, maybe you’ll prefer the more stylish walk wear creations of Oliver Cabell or Unseen – shoes that work better with a more casual, non-sports wardrobe. These types of designs will not only have you treading in total comfort, but they’ll have you looking at the dog’s swingers. Win-win.

Now that you have a good idea what you’re looking for, here’s where the fun really begins. We’ve put together these brands for your walking shoe consideration, to offer you a step in the right direction.