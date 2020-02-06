Is there anything worse than waking up one morning to discover you’re old? Judging by his latest workouts and performances, Ronaldo wouldn’t know.

While the rest of us struggle with early-onset back pain and sugar-fuelled bouts of laziness, Ronaldo keeps kicking goals (he has scored in the last nine Serie A games straight) few will ever achieve.

But in an industry full of fluff science, marginal gains and OUTRAGEOUS headlines, it can be hard to know whether Ronaldo’s physique is a realistic aim – let alone how to get it.

While the following exercises are not an exact representation of the Juventus striker’s fitness routine, they do show what he has been up to over the last six months – particularly the most recent one, posted in January.

They also offer an insight the aging-averse man who wants to continue building strength into his mid-thirties should take on board: keep challenging yourself, don’t take it easy, and try something other than “bench, bicep curls, dips.”

So: here’s what you need to do if you want to get (and stay) ripped, Ronaldo style.

Kettlebell Swings

View this post on Instagram Morning Workout💪🏼 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jan 8, 2020 at 4:09am PST

Posted to Instagram at the start of January, this high volume, low weight exercise is great for building fitness and endurance, and warming your body up for a more serious pounding.

Sprints

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Feb 5, 2020 at 3:58am PST

Yes: we know leg day is all about squats and leg press. But if you want to be more than just another Anytime Fitness Warrior you’ll want to add some variety – and sprints are a great way to do this.

Jumps

Though the above video is a bit of fun, as Ronaldo teaches tennis star Novak Djokovic how to jump off one leg, like sprinting, this is another way to retain and practice explosive strength as you get older.

Sit Ups

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 8, 2019 at 10:44am PST

An oldie but a goodie. Bonus points (and better for your back) if you incorporate a swiss ball.

Recovery

View this post on Instagram Workout in the pool 🏃🏻‍♂️🧘‍♂️😀👌🏻 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 26, 2019 at 6:46am PST

Lactic acid be gone: this is one of the best ways to warm down: cheese-grater abs and non-injured body awaits…

