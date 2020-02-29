“Heading to the gym” is quite a broad term. It can mean anything from stationary cycling and cross-fit to circuit training and weight lifting. Many people rock up to their sessions a little underprepared, normally with a pair of running shoes that aren’t up to the task ahead. I mean, you wouldn’t head to soccer practice with a pair of ice skates – so why is going to the gym so different?

Choosing the correct footwear for gym activities is pretty important when you consider things like posture and injury when you’re spending a long time on your feet. Running trainers may feel like they are doing the job initially, but long term you’ll feel the damage.

Fear not, however, as there’s plenty of modern gym shoes on the market that is made specifically for regular gym workouts. There are designs with sturdy soles that improve your balance and posture when lifting weights, lighter creations for intense cross-fit sessions and even a few hybrid numbers that are practical whatever you get up to within four gym walls.

So, here we’ve put together a selection of some of the best gym shoes on the market at the moment, tried and tested by our team at DMARGE HQ – a choice of expertly designed footwear for gentlemen who take the gym seriously.