Everyone knows CrossFit is addictive. But – until now – we assumed it was due to
it being a cult the social aspect. Today, however, our conception was blown out of the water as our attention was drawn to Noah Ohlsen’s Instagram account.
Noah is a CrossFit champion and the second fittest man in the world. But rather than having a chip on his shoulder, he’s got a barbell. He also has been posting some insane workouts on Instagram that are goddamn mesmerising.
First, they’ll break you, then they’ll see you crawling back for more. Why? Nothing is more addictive than
results catching your neighbour perving on your triceps.
In fact, the workouts are so addictive, even the armchair experts can’t stop watching them: “My man!!!! My favorite channel to binge watch!!” reads one comment of many beneath one of Noah’s belly-stopping videos.
Keen to try? Here are (we reckon) Noah’s best two routines.
Well, that’s a wrap! The @trainingthinktank “hopefully not annual” Quarantine Classic was a good test and a good time! Hats off to @maxelhag and the entire TTT team for putting together something for the community on such short notice. Congrats to all of the competitors who tossed their hats in the ring. This was just what I needed to reignite that competitive fire 🔥 Here’s a clip from each of following the workouts. STRENGTH WORKOUT 2 12-Min Window: Max Isometric Chin Over Bar Hold into… 5 Rep Max STOH from the floor ENGINE WORKOUT 2 5 rounds for time: 50 air squats 1000 foot shuttle run CROSSFIT WORKOUT 2 10 rounds for time: 8 power snatch 95/65# 5 burpee box jumps 24/20″ STRENGTH WORKOUT 1 3 Min Window: 20 Squat Cleans for Time @ 225/155# at the 3 Min mark… 5-Min Window: Build to a max Squat Snatch CROSSFIT WORKOUT 1 For time: 40 deadlift 225/155# 40 hspu 30 deadlift 275/195# 30 strict hspu 20 deadlift 315/225# 200 foot hs walk ENGINE WORKOUT 1 For time: 70/50 calorie row
Routine One
Strength workout – 12-minute window
- Max Isometric Chin Over Bar Hold
- 5 rep shoulder to overhead from the floor (with the barbell weighed to your max)
Engine workout – cycle through five times
- 50 air squats
- 1000 foot shuttle run
CrossFit workout – ten rounds
- 8 power snatches 95/65#
- 5 burpee box jumps 24/20″
Routine Two
Strength workout – three minute window
- 20 Squat Cleans for Time @ 225/155#
CrossFit workout
- 40 deadlift 225/155#
- 40 hand stand push ups
- 30 deadlift 275/195#
- 30 strict hspu
- 20 deadlift 315/225#
- 200 foot handstand walk
Engine workout
- 70/50 calorie row
Further workout inspiration Noah provides include ‘core for sure’ (a great way to kill/rejuvenate your abs)…
CORE FOR SURE! 🔥 Quick easy at home workout to get those abs popping on this Swole Saturday! 💪 3 sets: :45 straight leg situps :45 heel touch situps :45 hollow body hold :45 russian twists Rest 1:30 3 min of work per set, 12 min for the whole workout. Go get it! TAG a homie who’s working on their quarantine ___ pack!
… a home equipment free burn for those whose main excuse for not working out is “I don’t have the equipment”…
At it again with @blacksmifff! Today’s LIVE at home equipment free workout at 11am EST is going to be a “fun” one! Check it out below, as well as the video here for some scale down options for the reverse burpee. All skill levels welcome, FaceTime a friend and join us for some fitness! 12 min amrap 2-4-6-8-10 reverse burpees *5 regular burpees after each set + Chandler’s 11 min abs
… and a masterclass in squatting (also weight free) just to finish you off…
Who’s ready to crush this week? Let’s start things off strong TOGETHER! Today’s 11am EST LIVE at home equipment free workout is… @evertrain’s 15 min challenge 3 rounds: 30 air squats 30 pushups 30 burpees + Noah’s 11 min ab circuit *if you decide to get some footage of yourself tackling the challenge and tag @evertrain, they’re going to be gifting some care packages to at home participants! 🎁
Got it? Gains await.