Everyone knows CrossFit is addictive. But – until now – we assumed it was due to it being a cult the social aspect. Today, however, our conception was blown out of the water as our attention was drawn to Noah Ohlsen’s Instagram account.

Noah is a CrossFit champion and the second fittest man in the world. But rather than having a chip on his shoulder, he’s got a barbell. He also has been posting some insane workouts on Instagram that are goddamn mesmerising.

View this post on Instagram

First, they’ll break you, then they’ll see you crawling back for more. Why? Nothing is more addictive than results catching your neighbour perving on your triceps.

In fact, the workouts are so addictive, even the armchair experts can’t stop watching them: “My man!!!! My favorite channel to binge watch!!” reads one comment of many beneath one of Noah’s belly-stopping videos.

Keen to try? Here are (we reckon) Noah’s best two routines.

Routine One

Strength workout – 12-minute window

Max Isometric Chin Over Bar Hold⁣

5 rep shoulder to overhead from the floor⁣ (with the barbell weighed to your max)⁣

Engine workout – cycle through five times

50 air squats⁣

1000 foot shuttle run⁣

⁣CrossFit workout – ten rounds

8 power snatches 95/65#⁣

5 burpee box jumps 24/20″⁣

Routine Two

Strength workout – three minute window

20 Squat Cleans for Time @ 225/155# ⁣⁣

CrossFit workout

40 deadlift 225/155#⁣

40 hand stand push ups

30 deadlift 275/195#⁣

30 strict hspu⁣

20 deadlift 315/225#⁣

200 foot handstand walk⁣

View this post on Instagram

⁣⁣Engine workout

70/50 calorie row

Further workout inspiration Noah provides include ‘core for sure’ (a great way to kill/rejuvenate your abs)…

… a home equipment free burn for those whose main excuse for not working out is “I don’t have the equipment”…

… and a masterclass in squatting (also weight free) just to finish you off…

Got it? Gains await.

