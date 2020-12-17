Sergio Ramos Hints At ‘Alternative’ Post Football Career While Flexing Fresh Rolex

Sergio Ramos is an unusual man. Not only is he one of the most ‘clutch’ (in every sense of the word) defenders in the world and a brilliant captain, but he’s also got good taste in watches – something you don’t always see in top-flight footballers. While other superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo revel in buying ugly, expensive watches and showing off a new hairstyle every other week, Ramos is more often seen honing his fitness.

But one vice; one headline-grabbing habit that he shares with many other star players – like David Beckham, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. – is a penchant for tattoos. Indeed, Ramos might be one of the most inked current football players, boasting a whopping 42 tatts. That’s enough to cover his entire back and arms.

It’s not surprising, then, that the 34-year-old Andalusian would be interested in a post-football career as a tattoo artist (he’d potentially save himself a stack of cash). And it looks like he’s getting ahead of the game – pun entirely intended.

Ramos took to Instagram earlier today to show off his skills with a tattoo gun, practising on a small canvas under the watchful eye of famous Spanish tattoo artist Rodrigo Gálvez. Black nitrite gloves on and concentrating with a tattoo gun, Ramos really looks the part – with only the Rolex Yacht-Master 42 (ref. 226659) perched on his wrist giving away the fact that he’s no regular artist’s apprentice.

One of Rolex’s lesser-known models, the Yacht-Master was first released in 1992. Similar in design to the highly popular Submariner, the Yacht-Master is visually distinct thanks to its much larger hour markers and its matt bezel with raised numerals. (It’s also slightly larger and less water-resistant than the modern Submariner.)

Ramos’ model appears to be the white gold version on Rolex’s ‘Oysterflex’ sports bracelet, which features flexible metal blades overmoulded with high-performance elastomer. One of Rolex’s more sporty timepieces, it retails for around 41,000 AUD.

Ramos seems to be a dab hand with a tattoo gun, even if it’s just a blank he’s practising on. We wonder how well his patience and dexterity on the football pitch would translate to inking human skin…

Ramos’ football career has plenty of life in it, however. Both the captain of Real Madrid and the Spanish national football team, Ramos is one of the most formidable and powerful players in the world, and 2020 has been yet another year of success for both him and his teams. Real Madrid secured a record 34th La Liga title earlier this year with Ramos at the helm. More recently, Spain absolutely demolished Germany in the group stage of the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.

Spain’s next game will be a World Cup qualifier against Greece, tentatively scheduled for the 26th of March next year. Spain has already made the semi-finals of the Nations League, and will be up against Italy sometime in October.

