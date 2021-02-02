Australian Fitness ‘Commando’ Shares Brutal Workout Only To Be Attempted By The Brave

In need of some fresh fitness advice and inspiration to give your stale workout routine the jumpstart it needs? Frankly, there’s only one man you should be turning to: Commando Steve.

The Australian Army’s former fitness instructor is no stranger to putting together full-body workouts that will push you to your absolute limit, and his latest is certainly no different. If you want to give it a go yourself, you’ll need to be someone of relatively good fitness.

Asking anyone who attempts it to perform as many rounds as possible (AMRAP) in 30 minutes, Steve’s workout is as follows:

100 dumbbell snatch ‘buy in’. This means you complete the 100 DB snatches before the time starts, but you only need to perform them once through

200m run

5 dumbbell ground-to-floor lifts

10 hand-release push-ups

15 squats

Steve also gives this challenge an RPE rating (Rating of Perceived Exertion) 7-9 which, based on the modern-day interpretation of the scale, is right at the top end, meaning it’s very hard indeed.

We’d struggle just getting past the first 100 DB snatches, let alone attempting the rest, or even a second round. It’s safe to say, your arms will be cooked by the end of the 30-minute time limit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Commando Steve (@commandosteve)

As horrible as it sounds, however, there’s no denying this Commando Steve workout will make you stronger than ever if you perform it a few times and you stick to a calorie surplus diet – or help you lose body fat, if that’s your goal – and will help you obtain ‘boulder shoulders’ akin to Michael B. Jordan’s.

‘AMRAP’ can refer to either ‘as many rounds as possible’ or ‘as many reps as possible’ and is most commonly associated with HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts. Because you’re only given a time limit, the onus is on you to determine how many reps or rounds you complete, by adjusting your effort level.

In the case of Commando Steve’s workout, he adds in a follow-up post how much of this latest daily challenge you should be able to complete based on your ‘training age’.

Beginners should be completing a quarter – half of the challenge, and attempting it a minimum three times a week

Intermediate trainers should be looking at completing half – three quarters of the challenge and four sessions a week

Steve doesn’t reference advanced trainers, but we would assume that people in this category should be aiming to complete the full challenge, and training a minimum of six times a week.

Good luck!

Read Next