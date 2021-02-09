Super Bowl Quarterback ‘Fashion Showdown’ That America Missed

Just yesterday we saw Super Bowl LV play out in dramatic fashion in Florida, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers convincingly triumphing over the Kansas City Chiefs with a final score of 31-9.

In many ways, the game was a showdown between two men – each teams’ quarterbacks. The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, a rising star and previously-reigning Super Bowl MVP, was massively shown up by Tom Brady, who moved to the Bucs just last year after nearly two decades with the New England Patriots.

The game was an absolute coup for Brady. Many commentators had suggested that his move to the Bucs at the age of 43 signalled the end of his career, but they couldn’t have been more wrong. Brady’s unparalleled ability to rally a team around him has led many other commentators to marvel at how he almost ‘picked a team to take to the Super Bowl’; his talent is just so prodigious.

Not content to trounce Mahomes on the field, Brady also beat the 25-year-old Mahomes in the pre-game style stakes. Comparing the two men’s outfits speaks volumes about their different characters, and shows that despite Brady’s age, he’s still got it, whether we’re talking fashion or forward passes.

Firstly, let’s look at Brady’s outfit. Where other NFL players like to dress pretty outrageously (take Brady’s replacement at the Pats, Cam Newton, or Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr), Brady keeps things crisp and simple with a tan Tom Ford bomber jacket, light chinos and simple leather sneakers. It’s a timeless, stylish, age-appropriate look that demonstrates that age-old adage: less is more.

He also brought the horological heat, rocking his one-of-one IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot that Richemont chairman Johann Rupert gave him back in 2016 to commemorate his Super Bowl LI victory. If Brady’s the GOAT, then we can’t think of a more GOAT-worthy watch.

Then, look at Mahomes’ pre-game outfit. It’s much more flashy: a tailored suit with matching waistcoat; Gucci matched luggage, a bright red tie and oxfords which match with his backpack… It’s a lot to take in. The shoes without socks look is a bit amateurish, and the coordinated pops of colour are certainly eye-catching but we’re not a huge fan.

Mahomes is somewhat redeemed by his admirable choice in watch – a Vacheron Constantin Overseas Chronograph. It’s an inspired departure from form for a man who normally rocks rainbow-coloured Rolex Daytonas and celebrity cliches like Audemars Piguet Royal Oaks. Credit where credit’s due: Mahomes has come a long way when it comes to dressing himself, particularly when you look back on the hypebeast skivvies he wore last Super Bowl.

But he just can’t beat Brady, either with a pigskin or with fashion poise. Can’t blame him though – it’s a hard task.

The 2021 NFL season is scheduled to begin on September 9th, presumably at Raymond James Stadium: the Bucs’ home turf, and the same place Super Bowl LV was held. That a Super Bowl was held at a contending team’s home stadium was an anomaly, as the NFL tends to prefer a neutral location, but the host selection process takes place years in advance. Their win at Super Bowl LV means the Bucs are the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl on home soil.

